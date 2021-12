EDMONTON, Alberta — The muted celebration after Gustav Nyquist's goal said it all. With just over 13 minutes left to play in Thursday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers, Nyquist scored his fifth goal of the season to put the Blue Jackets on the board and prevent a shutout. But after allowing the Oilers to get out to a 4-0 lead, Nyquist's goal wasn't met with an outpouring of excitement.

