(Reuters) – Some economists expect the U.S. economy to grow more slowly next year after a key Democratic lawmaker dealt a seemingly fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan, further clouding an outlook that was facing heightened risk from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Goldman Sachs lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2022 as did Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Sunday he could not support Biden’s ambitious “Build Back Better” proposal, which would expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO