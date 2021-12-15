Generali to return up to 6.1 billion euros to investors under new plan

Shares of Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. rose 6% Monday in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange, after the company went public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The new company is trading under the ticker "ZGN." The Zegna family will continue to lead the company as it has done throughout its 111-year history. CEO Ermenegildo Zegna will retain his position as head of the company that owns the Zegna and Thom Browne brands. The company will have $761 million in proceeds from the SPAC deal, including a $250 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE. The SPAC is backed by Investindustrial, a European group of independently managed investment, holding and advisory companies with a 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion) of raised capital.

