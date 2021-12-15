ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generali to return up to 6.1 billion euros to investors under new plan

By Thompson Reuters
 6 days ago
MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s top insurer Generali on Wednesday pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($7 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy to 2024. Donnet, whose permanence...

