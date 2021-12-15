ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: David Morrell Jr. – Alantez Fox FOX & FITE Stream on Dec.18th

Cover picture for the articleCuban sensation and unbeaten WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. will defend his title in his adopted hometown when he faces 168-pound contender Alantez Fox on Saturday, December 18 in the FOX PBC Fight Night main event and on FOX Deportes live from The Armory in Minneapolis. The...

