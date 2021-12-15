ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kraken CEO: Bitcoin Under 40K Is a Buying Opportunity

cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell joins Bloomberg's Emily Chang to share his crypto predictions...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

cryptonews.com

Bullish Options Data Gives Hope to Ethereum, Bitcoin Investors

Large options trades that appear to be betting on a year-end rally for ethereum (ETH), and higher prices for bitcoin (BTC) in January, are getting the attention of some crypto traders. The bullish bets on BTC and ETH were seen on Deribit, the crypto derivatives exchange that accounts for the...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonews.com

First Crypto Investment Outflows in 17 Weeks, MicroStrategy's BTC Strategy + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling USD 142m, the first outflow following a 17 week run of inflows, and the largest weekly outflow on record, per CoinShares data. It happened at a time when there have been considerable outflows across all risk assets following the recent US Federal Reserve statement on tapering, the firm said, stressing that outflows represent only 0.23% of total assets under management (AuM). "From an historical perspective, [the outflows] are small relative to the outflows in early 2018 where weekly outflows represented up to 1.6% of AuM. Also, the outflows come at a time of record yearly inflows peaking at USD 9.5bn, relative to inflows totaling USD 6.7bn in 2020," CoinShares said. Bitcoin (BTC) outflows reached USD 89m, compared with USD 150m in June. Ethereum (ETH) saw record outflows totaling USD 64m and has in the past countered BTC’s outflows.
STOCKS
Jesse Powell
#Kraken #Ceo #Bloomberg
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is the Key to Financial Freedom - Mark Moss

Nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and founder of Market Disruptors, Mark Moss, joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to discuss the convergence of cultural, technological, and financial cycles and what it all means for the future of crypto. Recorded on October 7, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Asian Sellers Weighing on Bitcoin Price, But Possibly Not for Much Longer

The bitcoin (BTC) price on average moves markedly lower during Asian business hours than it does during the European and US business hours, indicating that significant selling pressure is coming from Asian investors, new data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode suggests. The data, which was first shared on Twitter by...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Investors Not Impressed by Polkadot's Parachains Launch

Blockchain protocol Polkadot (DOT) failed to impress investors over the weekend as it launched its first set of parachains, or individual blockchains running in parallel within the Polkadot ecosystem. While Polkadot's utility token DOT was relatively flat on December 18, the day of the launch, it is in the red...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Will Clemente on Current Bitcoin On-Chain Situation

In this interview from The Best Business show with its host Anthony Pompliano and his brothers Joe and John, they talk to Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente who shares his latest insights into bitcoin on-chain activity. The segment aired on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Chinese Bitcoin Miners Still Operating Under the Radar

Chinese bitcoin miners are still running operations in the country even after the latest ban was instated. Most are surviving off a combination of grid electricity, hydro-power, and internet protocol address manipulation to protect their livelihoods. Chinese bitcoin miners are working in stealth, surviving by using off-grid power sources. Recently,...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Is Bitcoin the Monetary Fix We Need?

Yaron Brook, chairman of the Board of the Ayn Rand Institute, and Robert Breedlove, founder of the "What is Money?" podcast discuss the benefits and drawbacks of adopting a currency with an unelastic supply like Bitcoin. Moderated by Real Vision's Senior Editor Ash Bennington on October 19, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) w/ Dan Held

Dan Held, Head of Growth at Kraken, and Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, have a conversation around the most common Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) in the Bitcoin community. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin & Markets in 2022 w/ Preston Pysh & Andy Edstrom

On this episode of Swan Signal Live, Brady Swenson, Head of Education at Swan Bitcoin is joined by Preston Pysh, Host of the Investors Podcast Network and Andy Edstrom, CFA, CFP, Head of Swan Advisor Services and the Author of "Why Buy Bitcoin." They look back on an exciting year for bitcoin and discuss what we are most excited about going into 2022.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is The Perfect Option, And Central Banks Will Have To Buy In

This article is a collaborative piece written by Greg Foss and Seb Bunney. Therefore, when the word “we” is used, the authors are referring to themselves. In “part one” of this article, we provide a high-level overview on options, the components that make them valuable and how these components are priced in order to come up with a comprehensive value for any particular option. Readers who are not familiar with options and option pricing are encouraged to read “part one” before moving on to the rest of the article.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Hardware Wallets Explained

In this quick explainer, Bitcoin educator BTC Sessions explains what is a Bitcoin hardware wallet, why do you need one, and which one should you choose. The video premiered on December 13, 2021.
MARKETS

