ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

America East Basketball News & Notes: Teams are Getting Noticed

By John Doucette
ngscsports.com
 6 days ago

This is the time of year where the Non-Power five conferences really have to do their fair share of winning to give themselves a chance to get noticed when March rolls around. In the America East Conference, that is exactly what teams are doing. With those wins comes attention when that...

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Small schools do well in area basketball rankings

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#America East Conference#The Non Power#Hofstra#Friars#Catamounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois basketball shuffles starting lineup vs. St. Francis

Illinois basketball is making an adjustment to its starting lineup for Saturday’s game vs. St. Francis (PA). For the game, head coach Brad Underwood is rolling with Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison, and Kofi Cockburn. Andre Curbelo remains sidelined while Grandison draws his first start since Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati.
ILLINOIS STATE
MLive.com

Slow start helps sink Jackson in loss to Sexton

LANSING -- The Lansing Sexton boys basketball team scored the first 11 points of the game on Saturday against Jackson, and wound up winning by 11, beating the Vikings 56-45. After digging itself the early deficit, Jackson was able to keep the Big Reds from pulling away, but could never make much of a run to keep things closer.
JACKSON, MI
Salisbury Post

High school basketball: East girls get even (4-4)

OAKBORO — First of all, what were the East Rowan girls doing playing basketball at West Stanly, when the East Rowan boys were playing South Stanly at home?. Simple explanation. South Stanly doesn’t have a girls team this season. So East’s girls needed a game, one last tuneup...
HIGH SCHOOL
ngscsports.com

NBA News: Is the League on the Verge of a Potential Shutdown?

With the holidays and the end of the year coming soon, the league is in full swing, with most teams having played around or near 30 games. While the NBA season has been off to a great start, the season has just hit a rough patch. In the last seven days, numerous players and teams have been hit hard by Covid-19 and health and safety protocols. At the beginning of this week, the top three teams in the East were devastated by health and safety protocols. The first seed in the East, the Brooklyn Nets, have seven people, including superstar James Harden, out due to protocols. While many thought the Nets would have their upcoming games delayed, they played Tuesday night against the Raptors and Thursday night against the Magic. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks lost Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo (who was set to make his season debut) to protocols, but what’s worse is that they are without their superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy