America East Basketball News & Notes: Teams are Getting Noticed

With the holidays and the end of the year coming soon, the league is in full swing, with most teams having played around or near 30 games. While the NBA season has been off to a great start, the season has just hit a rough patch. In the last seven days, numerous players and teams have been hit hard by Covid-19 and health and safety protocols. At the beginning of this week, the top three teams in the East were devastated by health and safety protocols. The first seed in the East, the Brooklyn Nets, have seven people, including superstar James Harden, out due to protocols. While many thought the Nets would have their upcoming games delayed, they played Tuesday night against the Raptors and Thursday night against the Magic. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks lost Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo (who was set to make his season debut) to protocols, but what’s worse is that they are without their superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO