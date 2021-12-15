ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: How to Evolve Gligar

By Mykel Bright
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, Gligar can evolve into Gliscor. However, it’s not so simple as leveling up your Pokémon companion. Rather, there’s a special item you have to receive: the Razor Fang. We’ll show you exactly how to find it so you can get...

IGN

How to Evolve Gligar

Gligar can evolve into a Gliscor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, you need a specific item, and it will only be available to you after you defeat the Elite Four and Champion. To learn more on how to evolve Gligar, keep reading below. Read our other guides for more How-Tos.
