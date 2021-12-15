Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: How to Evolve Gligar

Spartan Jameson Locke, the leader of Fireteam Osiris, is the secondary protagonist of Halo 5: Guardians, where he was tasked to bring back Master Chief to the UNSC on charges of treason. At the end of the game, Locke learns that Master Chief and Blue Team were not the traitors — but instead, it is Chief’s AI Cortana, and she has declared war on the UNSC after taking control of the Guardians and a huge number of human-made AIs. Trying to avoid and plan a counterattack against Cortana, UNSC’s toughest warship Infinity goes on the run and ends up in the orbit of a new Halo ring that kickstarted the story of Halo Infinite. Considering there is a time skip between the end of Halo 5 and the start of Infinite, it’s no wonder that the series’ fans are left wondering about what became of Spartan Locke and the members of Fireteam Osiris, whether they’re dead in between games or maybe something else happened to them.

