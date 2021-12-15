ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Things I Think - NJD Edition

By Jared W Moore
 6 days ago

I read some of the other SB Nation sites, mostly for the Yankees and Giants since I'm fans of those teams as well, and I wanted to borrow an idea from one of the recurring articles that appears on Big Blue View where Ed Valentine writes about "Things I Think", except...

Red Wings top Devils 5-2 for 5th Straight Loss, 14th L in 17 Games

The Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils started their rebuilds around the same time several years ago, but they appear to be two teams heading in completely different directions. While the Red Wings appear to be making progress as they hope to return to prominence and relevancy, the Devils continue to look like a team that has no clue what they’re doing. Add to that a couple more Devils players entering COVID protocol, a neck injury to Mackenzie Blackwood, and an illness to Jesper Bratt, and tonight was a perfect storm of bad events that led to a well-deserved 5-2 loss for the Devils.
NHL
Ruff’s Messaging is Failing - Penguins Outlast Devils in 3-2 Loss

The Mercer line nearly opened the scoring early for the New Jersey Devils, as Jesper Bratt dropped the puck for Marian Studenic, who set Mercer up for a redirection. The puck was loose high, but Tristan Jarry reached behind to keep Dawson Mercer from batting the puck into the net.
NHL
The Several Holes the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils Dug Themselves Into

The 2021-22 New Jersey Devils do not have a nickname. It is weird to give a team that already has a team name to give them a nickname. However, if they were to get one based on how this season has been going, then I would have to call them the Moles. Simply because the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils have been digging themselves into plenty of holes this season. They are in a deep one in the standings. Their performances often put them behind in games, which they have often lost. Their long-term development has not risen. While the Devils’ season may not be officially six feet under, they are definitely beneath the surface by more than just a few inches. Let us go over these various holes the Devils are in.
NHL
STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
Down Late, the Devils Can’t Tilt the Ice

The New Jersey Devils have been taking a lot of criticism lately. And it is 100% deserved, this isn’t a defense post at all. One of the areas that gets a lot of attention from fans has been the team’s slow starts to games. The Devils have been awful, for the most part, in the first period. It seems like every single game, they are down 2 goals heading into the second period. They managed to score first against Vegas the other night, but still did not take a lead into the first intermission. Although, that seemed like a win considering what has usually gone on.
NHL
Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Mark Madden's Hot Take: Evan Rodrigues deserves to stay on Penguins' top line

Pascal Dupuis was a nondescript talent before playing on a line with Sidney Crosby. Skating with Crosby made him a legit top-six winger. Chris Kunitz was average before playing on a line with Crosby. Skating with Crosby turned Kunitz into a first-team NHL All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. Crosby can’t...
NHL
Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 12/19 - 12/25

The Holiday Season is upon us. As is COVID-19. The latter never actually left, but it has hit the NHL and every active major sports league hard within the past week. It has got to a point where the NHL has postponed further games as some teams, like Calgary and Nashville, whom both hit double-digits in terms of personnel on the protocol. Future postponements are possible. The “pause” word is surely amid discussions even as a last resort. The NHL’s goal for this season is to play a full 82-game season. Their only relief may be to opt out of the Olympics and go to a February schedule, but that is presuming the situation does not get any worse in early 2022. It is not an easy position for the league to be in. However, like life, we must press ahead.
NHL
DitD & Open Post - 12/20/21: Olympic Sadness Edition

Dylan Larkin notched his first-career hat trick against the Devils on Saturday, and the Red Wings came away with a 5-2 victory. [NHL]. With a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Sunday, the losing streak has now reached six (6) games. Sure feels like the sort of thing a general manager would be interested in addressing, but what do I know. [NHL]
NHL
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Are you watching?

At this point, I am not even bothering to watch the games. I am far too angry and it is such a just god-awful product to watch right now. What is the +/- on the ENTIRE coaching staff getting fired? How many games in a row do we nee to lose and how many absolutely flaccid powerplays must we endure before something gives?
