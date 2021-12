The Game Awards 2021 was a packed event, to say the very least, but without a doubt, one of the highlights of the show was Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Microsoft and Ninja Theory brought their upcoming action-adventure sequel to the stage with what was dubbed a gameplay reveal trailer, which showed an extended sequence from the game. Since its reveal, there have been some who have wondered whether what was shown was actually gameplay footage from the game itself, and Ninja Theory has once again re-iterated that it definitely was.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO