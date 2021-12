Jackson County and the Town of Sylva have officially declared Dec. 10 as Darrell Woodard Day of Service. Darrell Woodard was an active firefighter for over 42 years, had been Chief of the Savannah Volunteer Fire Department in Jackson County since 1984 and served as a Jackson County Fire Services Coordinator. He died from complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 29, 2020. Because he contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty, he is listed as a Fallen Firefighter.

