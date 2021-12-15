ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Award-Winning Probiotics

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur well-researched formula is recommended by doctors for a reason. It’s among the few prebiotic and probiotic supplements clinically proven to support digestive health....

alternativemedicine.com

wholefoodsmagazine.com

IPA, GRMA Partner to Harmonize GMP Requirements for Probiotics

King of Prussia, PA—The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) has partnered with the International Probiotics Association (IPA) to establish a Probiotics Working Group to harmonize GMP requirements for probiotic dietary supplements, according to a press release. Harmonized certification for probiotics is much needed,” said George Paraskevakos, IPA Executive...
Greatist

Gut Check: 9 Health Benefits of Probiotics

Keeping those microorganisms living in your digestive tract happy is super important to your gut health. Plus, probiotics — the “good” bacteria and yeasts in your gut microbiome — come with some primo health benefits. Want to know more about what these healthy bacteria can do...
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer booster protects against omicron better than 2-shot series, studies show

Pfizer's booster provides a much stronger immune response against the omicron variant than its two-shot series, according to the results of two recent studies. The University of Oxford released results from a study testing the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca against omicron. The researchers tested blood samples taken from people 28 days after their second dose of either vaccine.
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
Insider

8 surprising benefits of eating apples, including improving gut health

Apples benefit your gut health since they contain prebiotics that feed good gut bacteria. Apples also contain soluble and insoluble fiber which may help regulate bowel movements. Your immune system may also benefit from eating apples since they contain pectin. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. It turns...
Insider

How to use Benadryl to help your dog with allergies, anxiety, and more

Benadryl is safe to give your dog for allergies, anxiety, motion sickness, and vaccine side effects. Though a typical Benadryl pill is 25 mg, you should only give your dog 0.9-1.8 mg per pound of weight. Make sure that the Benadryl you're giving your dog only contains diphenhydramine. Visit Insider's...
Aabha Gopan

Too many Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter cups can harm you

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is a Hershey's chocolate candy product with peanut butter fill up. It's one of the most popular candies in America because of its contrasting salt and sugar flavors and rich texture. In 2021, Statista reported that over 15.93 million U.S consumers have five or more servings in 30 days.
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Foods to Eat When You're Stressed

Your day is chugging along just fine — and then you receive ​that​ email. Or maybe you're in a particularly busy season of life and your daily stress levels are higher than normal. One way you may choose to soothe your stress: with a snack. Or maybe takeout. Let's be...
