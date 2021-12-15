ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares shed gains ahead of Fed policy statement

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Journal Review
 6 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after new U.S. data showed inflation is still running high, putting a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% higher...

WORLD

