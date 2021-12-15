ITC Focuses on Digital Growth, Plans Capex of Rs 10,000 Crore: Key Highlights

Renowned delivery services provider FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) announced a $5 billion share repurchase program on December 16, which includes a $1.50 billion accelerated repurchase program. However, amid continuing supply chain disruptions that are driving up shipping rates, will FDX be able to deliver robust shareholder returns in the near term? Read more to find out.FedEx Corporation (FDX) in Memphis, Tenn., is the second-largest delivery services company (in terms of revenue) in the United States. It is ranked #45 on the Fortune 500 list. Today, the company announced that it plans to repurchase $1.50 billion worth of shares from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) as part of an accelerated share repurchase agreement. FDX is poised to buy back 4.80 million shares at the market price from GS initially. The remaining shares are expected to be purchased on a discounted basis.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO