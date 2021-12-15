ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New RF and Microwave Products this Week

By Remcom
everythingrf.com
 6 days ago

Everything RF keeps users up to date with the RF & Microwave Industry....

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythingrf.com

Amphenol RF Introduces Tamper-Resistant SMA Bulkhead Jacks For Flexible Micro-Coax Cables

Amphenol RF has announced the expansion of their SMA panel mount product series with additional front mount bulkhead jacks. These jacks are designed to offer vibration resistance as well as tamper-resistant capabilities that are often beneficial for uses within an enclosure in a public space. They are ideal for applications with limited space such as drones, test and measurement equipment, industrial automation and inspection, and Bluetooth and cellular technology.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Times Microwave Introduces High Frequency Test Cables for Automotive Radar, 5G, 6G and Beyond

Times Microwave Systems has introduced a new series of test cables designed to accommodate the higher frequencies required for advanced testing of automotive radar, 5G, 6G and beyond. The Clarity 110 test cables are ultra-stable through 110 GHz with exceptionally low attenuation for critical mmWave high frequency measurements, where phase stability and repeatability are of concern. It is also ideal for applications including semiconductor testing and on-wafer probing.
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

WD-40 electrical products get a new look

WD-40 has redesigned the cans of its specialist electrical spray products to look more like traditional multi-use WD-40. Its professional-grade range of lubricants, greases and cleaners for industrial use was introduced in 2011. The new look (right) is more like traditional WD-40 “When we surveyed our customers on how we...
ELECTRONICS
wfla.com

Samsung microwave vs. GE microwave

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most important appliances to have in a modern kitchen is a microwave. With fast cooking times, incredible versatility and relatively small space consumption, a microwave makes a major difference in anyone’s home. Two of the most popular companies that sell microwaves are Samsung and GE. Both companies sell a wide variety of different options and serve as great choices for your home. However, choosing between the two is a difficult decision.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microwave Products#Mouser New Rf#Mouser Sponsored
Gadget Review

Lightwave Oven vs Microwave_

If you’re shopping for the best microwave oven, you may wonder about a Lightwave oven vs. a microwave. While microwaves are usually the go-to cooking process for frozen food items, you should seriously consider lightwave convection microwave ovens. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. Lightwave ovens combine microwave frequencies and halogen-produced heat to...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

Convection Microwave vs Standard Microwave_

If you’re shopping for the best microwave oven, you may wonder how convection ovens and traditional microwaves stack up. Convection microwave cooking heats the water molecules in your food. At the same time, built-in fans circulate hot air around your food items. In addition, with the convection feature, your cooking chamber can prepare a variety of foods like green bean casserole and frozen pizza. That said, are convection microwaves better? Read on to see if a convection microwave vs. a standard microwave oven is best for you.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

Countertop vs Over-the-Range Microwave_

If you’re shopping for the best microwave oven, you may wonder if a countertop vs an over-the-range microwave is the better choice. Kitchen space is valuable, especially if you utilize every cooking surface to make your favorite food. Even if you only prepare frozen food items in your device, there is a perfect microwave type for your cooking style. So, if you’re curious if your kitchen layout needs a traditional countertop microwave or range model, read on.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
LIFESTYLE
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Releasing in Black, Grey, and Neon Green

We have showcased several exciting colorways of the Air Huarache, including the OG ’Slate’ pair scheduled to return. If you’re not a fan of the original colorways, don’t worry, Nike will have plenty of new themes to offer. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache releases features a mixture of...
APPAREL
CBS Chicago

Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences Among Brands Spray Products In Latest Procter & Gamble Recall

CHICAGO (CBS)– Double check the labels on your hair care products. Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 30 spray products, including dry shampoos and dry conditioners. The recall is over concerns of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer. Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included in the recall. Procter & gamble says it’s pulling the products out of an abundance of caution. You can get specific information about the recall at fda.gov.
BEAUTY & FASHION
electronicproducts.com

Microchip expands GaN RF power portfolio with new MMIC devices

Microchip Technology Inc. recently expanded its gallium nitride (GaN) radio frequency (RF) power device portfolio with new monolithic microwave ICs (MMICs) and discrete transistors that cover frequencies up to 20 gigahertz (GHz). Earlier this year, Microchip unveiled its first GaN MMIC power amplifier, the ICP2840 (originally released as the GMICP2731-10). The MMIC devices target 5G, satellite communications, and defense applications.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Review

Air Popper vs Microwave_

You’re settling in for movie night, and you’re faced with a choice: air popper vs microwave. These two kitchen appliances offer different functions to pop fluffy popcorn, including the heating method and rate of popping. Many choose the versatile microwave oven if they do not have an air popper because most homes feature a microwave of some kind. The best microwaves have additional functions as well. However, an air popper remains a great and effective tool for popping kernels. In some cases, consider using a microwave oven vs an OTG.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy