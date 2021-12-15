New RF and Microwave Products this Week

You’re settling in for movie night, and you’re faced with a choice: air popper vs microwave. These two kitchen appliances offer different functions to pop fluffy popcorn, including the heating method and rate of popping. Many choose the versatile microwave oven if they do not have an air popper because most homes feature a microwave of some kind. The best microwaves have additional functions as well. However, an air popper remains a great and effective tool for popping kernels. In some cases, consider using a microwave oven vs an OTG.
