Motorsports

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes ‘back off’ Max Verstappen appeal as Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFhe7_0dNF3AqO00

Mercedes are expected to abort their appeal of Max Verstappen ’s dramatic victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as they “don’t want to look like bad losers”, according to Sky’s David Croft. Lewis Hamilton didn’t appear at yesterday’s post-season testing in Abu Dhabi but Verstappen claimed he “definitely” believes reports that the Briton had asked Mercedes’ to withdraw their two initial protests of the result.

Hamilton is set to receive a knighthood at Windsor Castle today as the fallout continues after he was controversially denied a record-breaking eighth world title on the final lap. However, former team owner Eddie Jordan claimed Hamilton has been “too nice for too long” and needs to “harden himself up again” if he wants to hold off Verstappen next year.

The Dutch driver, who confirmed he will have the #1 on his car next season, meanwhile said he was looking forward to some time away from the track as Red Bull and Mercedes’ engineers begin work on their respective cars for next season, which must be unveiled before the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona in February.

Follow all the latest news and reaction below.

The Independent

The Independent

