A lopsided second half run paved the way for North Texas’ fifth-straight win on Saturday as it went on the road and defeated Wichita State in a 62-52 affair. After trailing by 10 points 1:51 into the second half, the Mean Green (7-3) rode a 20-0 stretch to take a 49-39 lead with 6:40 remaining. They did not allow the Shockers (8-3) to score for 12:46 of game time and forced nine turnovers during the run. Some late defensive stops and free throws sealed the deal.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO