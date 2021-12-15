ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XPhyto Epilepsy Clinical Trial Planned in 2022 with Its Proprietary Fast-Dissolving CBD Oral Strips

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB: XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the development of its fast-dissolving...

The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

HIV: FDA Stops All Islatravir Oral and Implant Trials

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stopped trials of oral and implant formulations of islatravir for HIV, the investigational drug's developer, Merck and Co, announced in a press release. Investigational new drug applications were halted for the oral and implant formulations of islatravir, a nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Parts of its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMU-935

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced positive unblinded safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) results from Part A (single ascending doses, SAD) and Part B (multiple ascending doses, MAD) of its phase 1 clinical trial of IMU-935 in healthy human subjects. In addition, the company announced newly available preclinical in vivo data showing that IMU-935 maintains normal thymocyte maturation in relevant acute and chronic mouse models.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Clinical trial starts for COVID oral therapeutics

Editor’s note: This story is taken from a Louisiana State University (LSU) press release. Skymount Medical has partnered with Riverside University Health System (RUHS) Medical Center to hold the first U.S. clinical trial on the efficacy of COVID-19 oral therapeutics LSU researchers discovered using artificial intelligence (AI). The testing will be conducted through RUHS Medical Center’s Comparative Effectiveness and Clinical Outcomes Research Center (CECORC) in Moreno Valley.
MENTAL HEALTH
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences Announces Plans to Initiate Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Treatment Of Idiopathic Hypersomnia

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recetnly accepted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for pitolisant for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). Harmony is planning to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pitolisant in adult patients with IH in the first half of 2022.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
oswegocountybusiness.com

Clinical Trials: How Drugs, Treatments Get Approval

They help researchers identify and refine better treatments. Every pill, vaccine and therapy prescribed to you by your medical provider once underwent a clinical trial to prove its safety and efficacy. While it is reassuring that the process exists, most people know little about how it works. “Clinical trials are...
PHARMACEUTICALS
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Towards Data-Driven Clinical Trial Planning and Strategy

The biopharma industry continues to improve its ability to implement data-driven decision making into drug development. As more data is collected, cleaned, and structured, companies are building advanced analytical capabilities to optimize trial feasibility and predictability, operational plans, and resource allocation. In order to have an objective view to ensure efficient and meaningful trials, there must be an optimal number of quality patients, sites, and investigators who are willing and capable to take part in the trial. This willingness also depends very much on the nature of the trial, the drug under investigation, and the study design, including the patient experience. Clinical trials are conducted on a global scale, and yet, the trial journey for any given patient is very much a personal decision. From the site’s and patient’s perspective, there are more clinical trials than ever, resulting in greater choice and selectivity. This also means that competition for sites and patients continues to increase for pharma sponsors. Thus, understanding geographical, clinical, operational, and medical practices are critical to a clinical trial’s success. Sponsors are responding by increasing their capabilities to perform robust data-driven feasibility to create operational plans that will increase the likelihood of enrolling the trial on time, within budget, and with a high level of quality.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

GeoVax initiates Phase 2 clinical trial for its experimental COVID-19 booster

Shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. were down 1.4% in trading on Wednesday after the company said it began a Phase 2 clinical trial for its COVID-19 booster candidate. The study is being conducted at City of Hope hospital in Southern California; it is expected to enroll 60 healthy adults who have been previously vaccinated with any of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. GeoVax's stock is up 3.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Study Suggests Whole-Plant Medicinal Cannabis Could Be More Effective Than CBD In Epilepsy Treatment

Epileptic seizure frequency fell by an average of 86% among ten children treated with whole-plant medicinal cannabis, reveals a case series published in the open-access journal BMJ Paediatrics Open. None of the children had responded to other treatments, including the only cannabidiol (CBD) product licensed for their condition, reported medicalexpress.com.
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

IN8bio, Inc (INAB) Provides Update from the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of its Allogeneic Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy in Leukemia Patients Undergoing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today provided an update from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-100, a donor-derived gamma-delta T cell therapeutic in development for patients with leukemia undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The three patients with relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treated to date demonstrate that allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy has a manageable toxicity profile with the potential for durable responses in high-risk patients. Haploidentical HSCT patients have high relapse rates of up to 50% at one-year post-treatment. All three of the INB-100 treated patients remain in remission with two patients in remission at 18 and 20 months, respectively. No treatment-related grade 3 or greater adverse events, infusion reactions or dose-limiting toxicities were observed. The trial continues to track these patients and enroll additional patients.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer booster protects against omicron better than 2-shot series, studies show

Pfizer's booster provides a much stronger immune response against the omicron variant than its two-shot series, according to the results of two recent studies. The University of Oxford released results from a study testing the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca against omicron. The researchers tested blood samples taken from people 28 days after their second dose of either vaccine.
INDUSTRY

