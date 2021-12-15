ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legalization of sports betting could benefit economy, support public institutions

Cover picture for the articleWith sports betting now legal in many states, debate about whether the shift to legalization is beneficial or harmful is spreading. While betting can cause some to lose substantial sums of money and become addicted, it can also be an enjoyable form of casual entertainment. The move toward the legalization of...

CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 is approaching. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina could legalize sports betting in 2022. Here are the details

UNC, Duke or N.C. State? It’s a perennial question in North Carolina, but fans might soon be able to legally put some money down on their favorite team. A bill to legalize gambling on sports in North Carolina passed through the state Senate earlier this year and is now making its way through the House.
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
wpr.org

St. Croix Chippewa Indians to offer legal sports betting in its casinos

The St. Croix Chippewa Indians will soon join the Oneida Nation in legally offering sports betting at the tribe’s casinos. Gov. Tony Evers and St. Croix Tribal Chairman William Reynolds signed a gaming compact amendment Monday to allow "event wagering" on sports and other events. The change is subject to a 45-day review by the U.S. Department of Interior, which is expected to sign off on the amendment.
leedaily.com

New York to Legalize Online Sports Betting for the First Time in January 2022

It was a November to remember for the gambling sector, with confirmation that New York had awarded its first online sports betting licences. While wagering has been legal in the state at designated sportsbook properties, until now, placing bets online has been prohibited. However, law changes – enabled by the...
leominsterchamp.com

State Senator John Cronin supports legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts

With a bill legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts sitting in committee in the state Senate, Central Massachusetts state senators have mostly said they are in favor of legalizing sports betting, even as the particulars may require more debate. The Central Massachusetts Senate delegation has largely said that sports betting would...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland adds 8,400 jobs in November: Unemployment decreases to 5.4%: Labor report

Maryland’s economy gained 8,400 jobs in November and the state’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.7% to 5.4%, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. The latest numbers mean that the state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 […] The post Maryland adds 8,400 jobs in November: Unemployment decreases to 5.4%: Labor report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Forbes

The Democrats’ Social Security 2100 Expansion Plan Risks Destroying Social Security As We Know It

In 2014, Rep. John Larson introduced for the first time a bill called the Social Security 2100 Act, which consisted of seven provisions intended to boost Social Security’s benefits and revenues, with revenue increases intended to be sufficient to remedy forecasted shortfalls and fund the benefit increases, and with confirmation of such by the Social Security Chief Actuary.
cdcgamingreports.com

Ohio sports betting bill could cost operators

Whenever a state considers legalizing sports betting, the tax rate is usually a key issue. In Ohio, where lawmakers approved legal wagering with a 10% tax last week, it’s not the rate, but when and how taxes will be paid that is rising to the top of a list of concerns for operators.
northwestmoinfo.com

Push to Pass Bill to Legalize Sports Betting

There is a push for the legalization of sports gambling in Missouri through a bill in the upcoming state legislation. The upcoming bill is being introduced by Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a republican for the 34th District representing Platte & Buchanan Counties. Senate Bill 764 would legalize betting on sports and bets to be placed on mobile or online through devices with geofencing capabilities that can guarantee the bettor is in Missouri.
