ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Danish boat involved in collision off Sweden has started to sink

By Johan Ahlander
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kLpU_0dNEwUpT00
Personnel from the Swedish Coast Guard investigate the damaged British ship Scot Carrier, which collided with the Danish Karin Hoej in the Baltic sea, in the port of Ystad, Sweden, December 14, 2021. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A Danish ship involved in a collision off the Swedish coast that left one crew member dead and another missing has started to take on water and may soon sink, the Swedish Coast guard said on Wednesday.

At least one person, a Danish crew member from the 55-metre barge Karin Hoj, died in the collision with the 90-metre Scot Carrier, which occurred in fog and darkness off the Danish island of Bornholm in the early hours of Monday. read more

Karin Hoj capsized from the collision but remained afloat, and was towed to shallow water where it was searched. It has now started to take in more water and an unknown quantity of oil has leaked from the barge.

"The ship sinking is not something we wanted but have been prepared for," the Coast Guard said in a statement. "We are now working to limit the oil spill."

It added the ship would still be salvaged but that the process would take longer if it sank.

A Swedish prosecutor said earlier on Wednesday that a Croatian national and crew member of the Scot Carrier had been released although he remained under investigation in connection with the incident.

A British crew member, held over the collision on several counts including causing death through negligence, remains in custody, Public Prosecutor Tomas Olvmyr said in a statement.

A lawyer for the Croatian crew member said he welcomed the decision and denied any wrongdoing. The lawyer for the British citizen declined to comment.

The prosecutor said on Tuesday both crew members were found after the collision to be over the legal limit for alcohol.

The collision triggered a large rescue operation, which led to the discovery of the dead body of one of the two Danish barge crew members in the hull of the vessel. The other crew member remains missing.

Scotline, which owns the Scot Carrier, said in a statement on Tuesday that the crew and company were co-operating fully with the investigation.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson, Gareth Jones, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Investigation launched into ‘sea intoxication’ after ships collide in the Baltic leaving at least one dead

The Swedish Coast Guard said it had launched an investigation into whether drunkeness played a part after two ships, one of them registered in Britain, collided in the freezing Baltic Sea, leaving at least one dead.The 55m Danish barge Karin Hoj and the 90m British-registered Scot Carrier were sailing in the same direction when they hit each other in the dark at 2.30am GMT on Monday, according to Danish and Swedish maritime chiefs.Foggy conditions were initially thought to have played a part in the collision but investigators said they were broadening their investigation.“Additional criminal suspicions have arisen, including gross...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Oil Spill#Accident#Swedish#The Coast Guard#Croatian#The Scot Carrier#British
BBC

UK ship investigated after Danish boat capsizes

Two people are feared to have died after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast early on Monday, causing one to overturn. Prosecutors have begun an inquiry into alleged gross negligence at sea involving the UK-flagged Scot Carrier. The coastguard was also investigating suspected "gross...
ACCIDENTS
gcaptain.com

Fire Continues to Burn on Timber Ship Off Sweden

Fire on board the Almirante Storni off Sweden is expected to continue for several more days. The fire on board the MV Almirante Storni carrying a cargo of timber continues to burn at an anchorage off of Gothenburg, Sweden. Firefighting efforts using two large Swedish Coast Guard ships along with...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
BBC

Sweden's Gavle Christmas goat torched... again

A giant straw goat that has become an annual highlight in the Swedish city of Gavle has been burned by an arsonist. A man in his 40s was arrested after the structure was set alight in the early hours of Friday. The goat has been attacked many times before but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden, leaving one person dead and another missing Monday. One of the vessels capsized and was being towed toward a Swedish port, authorities said. Two people have been detained as suspects. The maritime administration said...
ACCIDENTS
crossroadstoday.com

Two missing after reported collision off southern Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Danish and Swedish authorities says two freight ships have collided off southern Sweden, west of a Danish Baltic Sea island, with at least two people reported missing. One of the vessels has capsized. Swedes said the British-registered Scot Carrier and the Danish Karin Hoej collided...
ACCIDENTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday that a Croatian national had been released because the suspicion against him of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden had “weakened” but he remains a suspect. A British citizen was still detained.
SWEDEN, NY
UPI News

Explosion levels building in Italy, leaves at least three dead

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A gas leak explosion caused a building collapse in the Italian town of Ravanusa, leaving at least three people dead on Sunday morning. The Civil Protection Department in Sicily said that rescuers were still searching for at least six other people who were reported missing, according to CNN.
ACCIDENTS
NBC Miami

People Rescued From Sinking Boat Off Haulover Park

Three fishermen were rescued from a sinking boat Friday in the waters off Haulover Park, officials said. A good Samaritan saw the 30-foot white boat sinking near Newport Pier north of Haulover Beach and made the call just before 3 p.m., Coast Guard officials said. That person took all three...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy