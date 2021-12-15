ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Offshore Kaisa bondholders look to buy its China bad loans -sources

By Clare Jim
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIPTO_0dNEvIRm00

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A group of offshore bondholders of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (1638.HK) have agreed to amass up to $1 billion in order to buy bad loans from the Chinese developer's onshore creditors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Kaisa, which has offshore debt of $12 billion, did not repay $400 million of bonds that matured last week, triggering cross-default provision on all its offshore bonds and prompting a downgrade to "restricted default" by Fitch Ratings. read more

The company is China's largest issuer of offshore debt among property developers after China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), which has more than $300 billion in liabilities including both onshore and offshore debt.

The fate of Kaisa, Evergrande and other indebted Chinese property companies has gripped financial markets in recent months amid fears of knock-on effects, with Beijing repeatedly seeking to reassure investors. read more

Owning onshore debt, which is usually more senior than offshore debt, giving holders stronger influence with the company in any restructuring talks, would help Kaisa's offshore bondholders better understand its finances, the people said, declining to be identified because the talks were confidential.

Kaisa is working to restructure its offshore debt after the cross-default, a source has told Reuters. read more

The bondholder group, which has an aggregated $5.5 billion of Kaisa's total offshore notes, had last month proposed other options including $2 billion in fresh debt to the developer, but the talks have not yielded material results.

The acquisition of Kaisa's non-performing loans will also help the recovery of offshore bondholders because it would prevent current onshore creditors from liquidating assets, the people with knowledge of the matter said.

Representatives of the bondholder group declined to comment.

Kaisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kaisa was last week expected to soon sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Lazard, the adviser of a group of offshore bondholders, laying the groundwork for further discussions on forbearance and financing solutions. read more

But the NDA has yet to be signed as of Wednesday and some of the "core noteholders" in the bondholder group sent a letter to Kaisa's chairman and some of its board directors on Tuesday, urging them to expedite this, the sources said.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Kenneth Maxwell and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Zhongzhi Enterprise founder Xie Zhikun dies aged 61

SHENZHEN, China, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Xie Zhikun, the founder of Chinese investment conglomerate Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, has died aged 61 after suffering a heart attack in Beijing on Saturday night, according to a statement posted on the company’s website. Founded in 1995, the company’s porfolio covers a broad...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Loans#Debt Restructuring#Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd#Chinese#Fitch#China Evergrande Group
Reuters

Russia does not expect to be cut off from SWIFT system, VTB CEO says

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia's financial system would be able to cope even if it was disconnected from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the head of the country's second-largest lender VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) said on Sunday, but added he did not think such a move was likely. Washington...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy