23 Communities Say No–21 Say Yes to Legal Pot Stores -Shops -Smoking Lounges. The Town of Harrison voted NO at their meeting on Dec. 16 to permitting Marijuna Cafes and Dispensaries in their community. This is good news for many Harrison residents who did not want their children and students walking past a cafe or store that sells marijuana, once the details are figured out by the NY State Office of Cannabis management. Earlier this year, republicans and democrats in Harrison were opposed to legal pot stores, so the vote comes as no surprise, but the Town Board and outgoing Mayor Ron Belmont did wait until the last minute to do so. Local communities have until Dec. 31 to opt out; after that if your town, village or city hasn’t opted out they have in essence Opted-in to permitting marijuana on main street.

HARRISON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO