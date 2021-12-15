ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning about Chief Kawbawgam

Mining Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a recent meeting held at Presque Isle’s gazebo, the members of the Lac Vieux Desert Trail Society, NSCAR, learned...

www.miningjournal.net

thecorryjournal.com

Civic leadership academy coming to learn about Corry

Members of the Jefferson Civic Leadership Academy's 2021 cohort will be coming to Corry, as well as Union City and North East, on Thursday as part of a full-day tour of east Erie County. The Corry Higher Education Council will host the Jefferson Civic Leadership Academy (JCLA) on Thursday to...
CORRY, PA
Mining Journal

Travel Marquette announces winter laser light display

MARQUETTE — Travel Marquette announced Saturday the production of its first Winter Laser Display taking place at the historic Lower Harbor Ore Dock into January. The display is scheduled for every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings beginning this week and running through Jan. 15. The laser display will transform the south face of the Ore Dock with the colors and images of the season.
MARQUETTE, MI
peakofohio.com

Calvary Christian Students Learn About Local Government

The 11th-grade government class from Calvary Christian School visited this week with Bellefontaine Mayor Stahler, Bellefontaine Fire Chief Andy Fissel, Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley, and Logan County Commissioner Joe Antram to learn more about local government. The students toured the city building including the mayor's office. They also observed...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Mining Journal

Ray Leverton’s service to Ishpeming deservedly recognized

Every successful town and city of any size has a handful of people who are instrumental in making things happen. These folks, often members of service clubs, religious organizations or other community groups, play essential roles for all they do. In Ishpeming, among those in this category is Ray Leverton,...
ISHPEMING, MI
Mining Journal

Superiorland Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — The dome has a drip. Actually, Northern Michigan University has discovered 19 drips in its $21.8 million, newly named Superior Dome. “I thought it was an unusual number of leaks, but then it’s an unusually large roof,” said Bruce Raudio, NMU’s director of facilities. The leaks in the world’s largest wooden dome were the result of problems with expansion joints, punctures in the rubberized roofing materials from heavy foot traffic during construction, and a possible design problem with the roofed entry ways, Raudio said.
MARQUETTE, MI
Mining Journal

Santa returns to Calumet area

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — The villages of Laurium and Calumet are inviting everyone to the second annual Santa Parade, presented by Laurium Village and Main Street Calumet. The parade will begin in Laurium at 4 p.m. Saturday on M-26 and Hecla Street. It will proceed along Hecla Street, turning left on M-26 and Third Street to U.S. 41, then on to Mine Street to Red Jacket Road, and onto Fifth Street in Calumet Village.
POLITICS
Mining Journal

I.M. VA center gets award

IRON MOUNTAIN — James W. Rice, medical center director of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, was recognized as one of the recipients of the FY 2021 Meritorious Executive Presidential Rank Award for his sustained accomplishments throughout his 32-year career. Rice began working for VHA...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mining Journal

State: 16 new COVID cases in Dickinson, 11 in Iron

IRON MOUNTAIN — The pace of new COVID-19 activity may be slowing in the region, with Michigan data Monday showing 16 new confirmed COVID-19 positives in Dickinson County in the past three days — along with a new death blamed on the virus — while Iron County had 11 new cases.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
News Break
Politics
homenewshere.com

Students learn about public health

TEWKSBURY — For the month of November, students from the John F. Ryan Elementary School participated in a walking field trip to the Public Health Museum, located on the campus of nearby Tewksbury Hospital on East Street. As part of the STEM curriculum, teachers Kim Hillson and Eileen Lindsey engaged the museum to share its space and educate the students about breakthroughs in public health and how the principles of invention have worked to improve public health technology over the years.
TEWKSBURY, MA

