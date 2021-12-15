Learning about Chief Kawbawgam

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — The dome has a drip. Actually, Northern Michigan University has discovered 19 drips in its $21.8 million, newly named Superior Dome. “I thought it was an unusual number of leaks, but then it’s an unusually large roof,” said Bruce Raudio, NMU’s director of facilities. The leaks in the world’s largest wooden dome were the result of problems with expansion joints, punctures in the rubberized roofing materials from heavy foot traffic during construction, and a possible design problem with the roofed entry ways, Raudio said.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO