Military

Marine Corps birthday

Mining Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Superior Detachment of the Marine Corps League celebrated of...

www.miningjournal.net

USNI News

Keep It Separate: Why America Wants a Marine Corps

The recent article by retired Commander Norman Denny, “How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy,” offered new life to an old discussion within U.S. national security circles: Does America need a Marine Corps? Denny answers in the negative, arguing that the Army, Navy, and Air Force are capable of performing the Marine Corps’ missions, and proposes ways to execute this absorption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger spent the past two years dismantling the Marine Corps the United States has known in the last three or four decades. Instead, he’s been trying to rebuild a force that is more agile, expeditionary and accepting of a new kind of Marine that brings in a higher level of talent, in order to stay ahead of near-peer competitors.
MILITARY
Aiken Standard

Marine Corps League supports community with Toys for Tots program

The Marines have landed and it's a customary occurrence around Aiken County this time of year, to the delight of hundreds of local families. James L. Hammons Detachment 939 Marine Corps League, based in Aiken, was established in 1996 and now has 95 members, with bicycles, Barbies and board games in abundant supply from late November until Christmas. The detachment is a major supporter of the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Flight Global.com

Marine Corps expand AH-1Z Viper’s ship-hunting capabilities with JAGM tests

The US Marine Corps (USMC) in November finished testing the Bell AH-1Z Viper’s ability to launch AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) at maritime targets – a capability the service sees as having potential to prevent enemy ships from transiting littoral zones. “AH-1Z pilots tested JAGM off the coast...
MILITARY
Central Illinois Proud

Toys for Tots toy pickup hits home for local Marine Corps Staff Sergeant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday morning, several members of the Marine Corps, all from Central Illinois, loaded a truck with all the donations collected for Toys for Tots. The marines, alongside Santa Claus and some helpers, gathered at Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson in Peoria for the 33rd year. Near the...
PEORIA, IL
aerotechnews.com

Force Design 2030: Marine Corps divesting to meet the future threat

The U.S. Marine Corps has begun a multiyear process of divesting legacy equipment to increase force readiness, resiliency, mobility, and lethality to support the future operating environment around the globe. In his 2019 planning guidance, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger stated that the Corps must invest in...
MILITARY
pncguam.com

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz to hold reactivation and renaming ceremony

Marine Corps Installations Command will host a reactivation and renaming ceremony for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz at Asan Beach on Jan. 27, 2022. Camp Blaz is the first newly constructed Marine Corps base since 1952. MCB Camp Blaz is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Tomas...
MILITARY
Military
Politics
NBC Connecticut

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Prepares For NBC CT Toy Drive

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are proud to connect you to joy with our annual Toy Drive to help the Toys for Tots initiative. The U. S. Marine Corps Reserve, which operates Toys for Tots campaigns each year, is still working to ensure all kids are able to wake up to a few presents under the tree.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lassen County News

Nominations for prestigious Marine Corps Heritage Foundation award program now open

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation announces the return of itws annual award program, after a one-year hiatus, with nominations now open. Each year the foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards are scheduled to be presented during the Foundation’s in person annual awards ceremony April 30, 2022, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 15, 2022.
TRIANGLE, VA
ExecutiveBiz

SPA Taps Edwin Stewart to Lead Navy, Marine Corps Initiatives; William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis has tapped former U.S. Marine Corps engineer Edwin Stewart to serve as director of the company’s Navy and Marine Corps initiatives. Stewart will develop and execute expansion strategies for SPA’s Navy, Marine Corps, NAVSEA and Warfare Center businesses in his new role, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
suntimesnews.com

Marine Corps League provides gifts for 630 kids

CHESTER –The 2021 Randolph County Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots Program has been deemed a huge success as 258 families with 630 kids were served with Christmas gifts this year. These are six of the key coordinators for the Randolph County Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign. (Left...
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine credits Corps training after saving child from drainage canal

Sometimes all we can do is watch as tragedy unfolds because we lack the skills to respond or are nowhere near it. Even if one has the expertise and happens to be near an emergency at the right time, it takes a special type of awareness to recognize what is happening and immediately jump into action.
MILITARY
worcestermag.com

Worcesteria: Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots takes Worcester mission seriously

The Worcester Common isn't a great place to look for holiday cheer on a dreary Tuesday afternoon. The holiday lights aren't on yet, there's no one ice skating, and the closest to holiday music playing is a woman who, possibly inebriated, is belting out Whitney Houston's “The Greatest Love of All” at the top of her lungs in nothing that resembles an actual musical key. It's enough to make a humbug of anyone.
WORCESTER, MA
MercuryNews

Marine Corps discharges 103 who refused COVID vaccine

The Marine Corps has discharged 103 service members for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine, as the military begins carrying out enforcement actions for its vaccine mandate. As of this week, 95% of active duty Marines are vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Marine Corps released Thursday, but the service is still processing exemption requests.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor Monday: Highlighting recipients of the nation’s highest medal for valor Marine Corps Maj. Henry Elrod

Pearl Harbor wasn’t the only U.S. military base attacked by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941. U.S. service members on tiny Wake Island, a strategic base about 2,300 miles further west from Oahu, also defended themselves from enemy invaders. Marine Corps Maj. Henry T. Elrod fought valiantly there in the skies and on land for more than two weeks. While he didn’t survive the battle, his bravery earned him the Medal of Honor.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Johnson City Press

Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC spends weekend serving community

The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps has been busy helping out their community this weekend. On Friday, a group of Boone cadets helped the Marines at the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray bag and distribute over 16,000 toys to 1,067 local families as part of the Toys for Tots program.
GRAY, TN

