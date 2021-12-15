Marine Corps birthday

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation announces the return of itws annual award program, after a one-year hiatus, with nominations now open. Each year the foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards are scheduled to be presented during the Foundation’s in person annual awards ceremony April 30, 2022, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 15, 2022.
