On May 21, the German Football League will kick off its 2022 season with 32 total teams in the SharkWater GFL and GFL2. Germany’s top league will have another 10-game season following the success of the 2021 schedule, which saw only one pandemic-related cancelation. This year’s schedule will also leave room for European competition and national team training camps. The league will have two weeks off in mid-July along with a week break at the beginning of August.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO