Boris Johnson news - live: PM so weak his MPs don’t trust him, Starmer says ahead of Shropshire by-election

Sir Keir Starmer has branded the prime minister “weak”, saying he had to rely on Labour to push through new Covid measures last night.

Labour’s leader said Tory MPs had “had enough” of Boris Johnson and “won’t defend him” as he tore into the PM on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson has also been warned a leadership challenge is “on the cards” in the new year after 99 of his own MPs defied him over Plan B Covid restrictions in the largest rebellion of his premiership.

It comes as North Shropshire prepares to go to the polls in a by-election on Thursday - triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have weaponised pictures showing a former Conservative London mayoral candidate at a banned Christmas party as they seek to win votes in the traditionally safe Conservative seat.