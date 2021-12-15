ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson news - live: PM so weak his MPs don’t trust him, Starmer says ahead of Shropshire by-election

By Chiara Giordano and Matt Mathers
 3 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer has branded the prime minister “weak”, saying he had to rely on Labour to push through new Covid measures last night.

Labour’s leader said Tory MPs had “had enough” of Boris Johnson and “won’t defend him” as he tore into the PM on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson has also been warned a leadership challenge is “on the cards” in the new year after 99 of his own MPs defied him over Plan B Covid restrictions in the largest rebellion of his premiership.

It comes as North Shropshire prepares to go to the polls in a by-election on Thursday - triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have weaponised pictures showing a former Conservative London mayoral candidate at a banned Christmas party as they seek to win votes in the traditionally safe Conservative seat.

Daily Mail

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: Brexit minister Lord Frost walks out on Boris - Panic in No10 as PM's key ally quits, saying he's 'disillusioned' with the Government's Covid Plan B restrictions, vaccine passports, tax hikes and the cost of Net Zero green agenda

Cabinet Minister Lord Frost has sensationally resigned from Boris Johnson's Government, The Mail on Sunday can exclusively reveal. His dramatic move – triggered by his growing 'disillusionment' with the direction of Tory policy – has sparked yet another crisis within a beleaguered Downing Street. A senior Government source...
Telegraph

Lord Frost quits the Cabinet as Boris Johnson considers Christmas Covid lockdown

Lord Frost quit the Cabinet on Saturday night over concerns about Boris Johnson's Covid-19 curbs and the Government's "direction of travel", as the Prime Minister considered calls for a third national lockdown beginning as soon as this week. The Cabinet Office minister, who was leading Mr Johnson’s post-Brexit negotiations with...
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces ‘dangerous moment’ in premiership after by-election defeat, Tory grandee warns

A Conservative grandee has warned that Boris Johnson faces a “dangerous moment” in his premiership after the party suffered a historic defeat in the North Shropshire by-election after weeks of rows at the top of government on multiple fronts.Sir Malcolm Rifkind – who served as foreign secretary under John Major – told The Independent that while an immediate challenge to the prime minister’s position was unlikely, it was a “serious proposition” that he could be losing the support of MPs.“It’s a small step for mankind and a rather great leap for Boris Johnson,” Sir Malcolm said of the by-election...
The Independent

Sleaze, shoe leather and stately homes: how Lib Dems won true-blue North Shropshire in historic by-election

On 10 November, a week after the North Shropshire by-election was called, Dave McCobb, the Liberal Democrat director of campaigns, drove up to spend a couple of days in the sprawling rural constituency.With the party having finished third or fourth here for all but one election since 1992, his aim was to find a way of achieving a strong second place that could be built on in the future.“His way of doing that is to just get out the car at random and knock on doors,” a party source says. “The very first house was someone who worked at the...
Indy100

‘The party is over’: How the internet reacted to the Lib Dems defeating the Tories in North Shropshire

“The party is over” in more ways than one for the Conservatives after they were heavily defeated in the North Shropshire by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes compared to the 12,032 votes earned by the Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst who was aiming to replace Owen Paterson in the seat, whose resignation following the so-called sleaze scandal triggered the by-election.
newschain

Lord Frost resignation is latest headache for Boris Johnson

The reported resignation of a Cabinet minister is the latest in a series of recent setbacks for Boris Johnson. News of Brexit minister Lord Frost’s decision to quit comes as the pressure on the Prime Minister continues amid various controversies. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at...
The Independent

Voices: The Lib Dem victory in North Shropshire should be a wake-up call to the Tories

I love the electorate. I don’t always agree with them, but I won’t hold this against them – sometimes I don’t agree with myself by the end of the day. I don’t always like the results that the electorate plump for and I know they can sometimes be influenced by lies and spin. However, I have found that they deserve far more credit that they are often given by political commentators, both professional and amateur.The result in the North Shropshire by-election was a moment when the electorate once again shone. For weeks before the by-election, I had various people telling...
The Independent

Lord Frost: The career diplomat who became Brexit minister

David Frost’s reported resignation as Brexit minister comes at the end of a long career in diplomacy.A close ally of the Prime Minister Lord Frost was hired by Boris Johnson as his political special adviser when he was made foreign secretary by Theresa May in 2016.Three years later, when Mr Johnson succeeded Mrs May as Prime Minister, he again turned to Lord Frost, making him his chief adviser and negotiator on Europe.While in that role he was at the forefront of the UK’s withdrawal negotiations with the EU, culminating in a year-long transition period that ended in December 2020.Then...
Reuters

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson's government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson's tumultuous Brexit strategy,...
Telegraph

Live North Shropshire by-election result: Tories warn Boris Johnson 'one more strike and you're out' after 'political earthquake'

Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson he has "one more strike and he's out", after the Conservatives lost North Shropshire in an extraordinary swing to the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan claimed victory in a seat that has been Tory for nearly 200 years, saying it was down to "thousands of lifelong Conservative voters, dismayed by Boris Johnson’s lack of decency and fed up with being taken for granted".
The Independent

Tories put Johnson on notice after crushing by-election humiliation

Senior Tories have put Boris Johnson on notice that his leadership is on the line after the party’s crushing defeat in the North Shropshire by-election. The Prime Minister suffered another body blow to his authority as the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority to take the seat by almost 6,000 votes.
BBC

Newspaper headlines: 'Tories turn on Whitty' and Queen 'sets example' over cancelled gathering

Thursday's newspaper front pages were published well before the result of the North Shropshire by-election, which was announced shortly after 04:15 GMT on Friday. But there is some instant online reaction to the result, with the headline of the Daily Telegraph's website describing it as the "nightmare before Christmas" and a humiliating result for the Conservatives.
The Independent

Voices: The Lib Dem win in North Shropshire gives hope the Tories can be beaten

The past few days have been worrying for everyone as we’ve seen new restrictions, massive pressures on our NHS and businesses struggling to survive. It’s felt like last Christmas, all over again.So, I hope the Liberal Democrats’ stunning win in North Shropshire will provide some hope and offer people a light at the end of this tunnel. It shows there are consequences for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, who’ve broken the very rules they asked our country to follow during the pandemic. Our victory in North Shropshire is a victory for everyone who spent time away from friends and loved ones last...
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
The Independent

North Shropshire by-election: Anti-lockdown candidates soundly defeated and lose deposits

Anti-lockdown candidates were wiped out at the North Shropshire by-election, losing their deposits and in some cases winning fewer votes than the Monster Raving Loony Party.The Freedom Alliance, which was set up this year “to resist the UK government's draconian lockdown restrictions and attacks on medical freedom” came 12th out of 14 places in the contest, which was won by the Liberal Democrats.Candidate Earl Jesse won 57 votes, 0.15 per cent of the total, after sending out campaign leaflets showing him posing with a giant placard saying “free your face”.The Freedom Alliance said he had been a “prominent member of...
Telegraph

Friday evening UK news briefing: North Shropshire by-election a 'turning point for chaotic Boris Johnson'

Two sets of twins killed | A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after two sets of twins died in a house fire. Bryson and Kyson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan, aged three, were rescued from a fire at a property in Sutton at 7pm on Thursday and rushed to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Fire chiefs said that only the children were inside the house when crews arrived. Read on for details.
The Independent

Where does the North Shropshire by-election leave Boris Johnson?

Where does the Liberal Democrats’ spectacular victory in the North Shropshire by-election leave Boris Johnson? Clinging on, with a high risk of being in office but not in power – rejected by 100 Tory MPs, and now by voters. That is every prime minister’s nightmare. It happened to...
