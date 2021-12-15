Earlier News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Saint Joseph’s University, in Pennsylvania, is starting a minor in neurodiversity at work....

www.insidehighered.com

CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Inside Higher Ed

Princeton Reduces Information It Releases on Admissions

It’s that time of year, when leading colleges boast about their early decision admits. But Princeton University is not releasing information it previously provided. “The Office of Admission considers each student holistically within the context of their setting to build a dynamic university community,” said a statement released by the university Thursday. “Given this, data points such as overall admission rates and average SAT scores shouldn’t influence a prospective student’s decision about whether to apply to Princeton. We know this information raises the anxiety level of prospective students and their families and, unfortunately, may discourage some prospective students from applying. For this reason, we have in recent years stopped reporting the annual admission rate, as well as the admission rate by SAT score range and average GPA. We have now made the decision not to release admission data during the early action, regular decision and transfer admission cycles. Instead, we will publish an announcement later in 2022 that focuses on the enrolled students who will join Princeton as the Class of 2026.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Towson U Moves Finals Online

Towson University, in Maryland, announced that all final exams would be online, effective at 5 p.m. Friday. The university is also limiting dining halls to serving to-go meals. “A review of the data this morning revealed a significant increase over a 24-hour period among the student population. In the last...
TOWSON, MD
Inside Higher Ed

Legal Win for Kutztown Professor Denied Remote Accommodation

Stephen Oross, an associate professor of psychology at Kutztown University who was denied a remote teaching accommodation following his recent heart transplant, is suing Kutztown and was just awarded a temporary restraining order reinstating him to “full active duty” with remote accommodations. The order also prevents the university from cutting off his medical benefits for the time being.
KUTZTOWN, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Updated Carnegie Classifications Released for Review

Updates to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education were released Wednesday for public review. Slightly more than 3,900 institutions are included in the newest classification, down from about 4,300 in the last update in 2018 and 4,600 in 2015. The classifications, which separate colleges into one of more than 30 different categories based on research, teaching and other institutional characteristics, are updated every three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Higher Ed

NYU Goes Mostly Virtual for Exams

New York University is going with mostly virtual final exams because of a COVID-19 outbreak. "The continuous review of the data from our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of new cases in our community. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for concern, caution, and appropriate actions," said a letter from Katherine Fleming, the provost, Martin Dorph, the executive vice president, and Carlo Ciotoli, leader of the COVID-19 Prevention and Response Team.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Winter Graduations Could Be Super-Spreader Events

As some students across the country prepare to graduate in the coming weeks, experts are voicing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, prompting a number of institutions to cancel in-person events and shift quickly to online final exams. University of Maryland...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
eastside-online.org

Students academic performance declines with earlier start times

Start times in schools across the nation impact a variety of things including car crash rates, students’ mental health, and perhaps most importantly, academic performance. It is important to note that sleep is directly correlated with academic performance. In order for students’ brains to be able to retain as much information as possible, it is crucial for students to be getting the recommended hours of sleep per night, 9 ½ hours, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. During this sleep period, the brain processes what one has learned during the day and stores it for later use. If students are not getting enough sleep, not all of the information they learned in school will be properly stored and they will not be able to recall it later. Thus, start times affect students’ ability to retain the information they learn in school and their test scores, essays, and overall knowledge of a topic.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Inside Higher Ed

COVID-19 Changes Plans for Next Semester

COVID-19 is leading some colleges to alter their plans for the next semester, even as it continues to impact the semester that is finishing up. The concern is the Omicron variant of the virus, which transmits much more quickly than other versions and appears to infect some people who are vaccinated.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Smith College Makes Its January Term Mostly Online

Smith College announced Monday that its three-week January term would be mostly online. “Interterm courses will be held as scheduled. We strongly encourage instructors to move to remote instruction, whenever possible. We expect most interterm classes will meet remotely most of the time,” said a letter to students and faculty members from Kathleen McCartney, the president, and others. “Students whose interterm classes will meet remotely are strongly encouraged to remain home rather than return to campus for interterm.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Reflections on Fall Campus Connections

Students returned to High Point University this fall just after the local board of commissioners reinstated the indoor mask mandate. Had the direction of the pandemic taken a bad turn, students wondered?. In-person classes dominated the 2020–21 academic year at High Point—when courses at so many other campuses across the...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Virginia Surveys Alumni of Public Colleges and Universities

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia recently released a study on the impact and value of public higher education in the state, based on graduates’ employment outcomes, financial health and satisfaction with their college experiences, among other factors. The study, called “Virginia Educated,” was conducted by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Yale Makes Finals Online

Yale University has shifted all final exams to be online. “While Yale has not experienced the same increase in COVID rates as some other universities, we know that many of you are concerned about remaining on campus during the finals period. Although the risk of transmission during in-person examinations is small, we want you to be able to go home now. We have therefore made the difficult decision that beginning Sunday, there will be no more in-person exams this semester,” said a letter to Yale students from Marvin Chun, dean of Yale College, and others.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Millikin U Apologizes After Speaker’s Transphobic Comments

Millikin University apologized to students, faculty and alumni after a graduation speaker made transphobic remarks, NBC affiliate WAND reported. During his speech at the Illinois university, the Reverend Wally Carlson pretended to take a phone call from God and said God told him “to take care of the gender issue.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Stanford Will Start Winter Quarter Online

Stanford University will start the winter quarter online, from Jan. 3 until Jan. 18. “We’ve all been watching in recent days as COVID-19 cases have increased in some parts of the country, and as other universities have seen surges on their campuses,” said a letter from Persis Drell, the provost, and Russell Furr, associate vice provost for environmental health and safety. “While there continue to be positive signs that the Omicron variant may lead to milder cases of COVID-19, its transmissibility this winter remains a concern.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Students Missed Chance for $50 by Not Reading Syllabus

Kenyon Wilson, a professor of performing arts at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, decided to test students on something very basic this year: reading the syllabus. “Free to the first who claims; locker one hundred forty-seven; combination fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five,” read the passage in the syllabus. But as he told The New York Times, when the semester ended on Dec. 8, the cash was unclaimed.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Oberlin Will Finish Fall Semester Online in January

Oberlin College will finish the fall semester in January, with all students having the option to take their classes online. Oberlin’s fall semester didn’t start until Oct. 2 this year. Students have a break from Thursday through Jan. 2. Because of COVID-19, the students will have the option...
COLLEGES

