Before "Titanic" and "Avatar" director James Cameron was King of the World, he was an upstart young filmmaker trying to get his first feature off the ground. Created in the wake of the "Star Wars" phenomenon, Cameron and his pal Randall Frakes set out to make an extremely ambitious science-fiction movie titled "Xenogenesis" about a young woman and an artificial man sent on a mission to scour the galaxy for a planet suitable for creating new life. With $20,000 raised from a local dentist, the two set about creating a short 12-minute pitch movie featuring some of Cameron's detailed concept paintings as well as a live-action sequence shot in ad-hoc sets built in his living room along with some cool stop-motion.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO