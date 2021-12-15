ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Heart And Soul Of Texas Is The Small Towns And These 6 Have The Best Downtown Areas

There’s just something about small-town Texas. Between the Southern hospitality, quaint shops and restaurants, and historic buildings, it’s easy to see that our state’s heart and soul reside in its tiniest communities. These six small towns have the best town squares in Texas, and they’re just begging for you to come and enjoy a leisurely stroll.

1. Hallettsville
2. Granbury
3. Waxahachie
4. Fredericksburg
5. Gruene
6. Alpine

How many of these town squares in Texas have you visited? Did we leave off one of your favorites? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below. Check out our previous article to learn more about why Gruene is one of the best small towns to visit in Texas!

Address: Granbury, TX, USA

Address: Hallettsville, TX 77964, USA

Address: Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA

Address: Waxahachie, TX, USA

Address: Alpine, TX, USA

Address: Gruene, New Braunfels, TX 78130, USA

