The Dancing Lights At Mill Pond Park Is One Of Texas’ Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Displays
Are you in search of the best Christmas lights in Texas? If so, don’t forget about the small towns! About 90 miles northwest of Austin, San Saba is home to the Dancing Lights at Mill Pond Park. This 30-acre explosion of holiday cheer features countless themed displays synchronized to Christmas music. Oh, and did we mention it’s totally free, and you can either drive or walk through the show?
The lights are on through January 6, 2022. Click here to learn more about the display.
Have you ever seen the Dancing Lights at Mill Pond Park? If so, we'd love to hear what you thought of it.
Address: Mill Pond Park, San Saba, TX, 110 Thomas Stewart Dr, San Saba, TX 76877, USA
