The Dancing Lights At Mill Pond Park Is One Of Texas’ Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Displays

Are you in search of the best Christmas lights in Texas? If so, don’t forget about the small towns! About 90 miles northwest of Austin, San Saba is home to the Dancing Lights at Mill Pond Park. This 30-acre explosion of holiday cheer features countless themed displays synchronized to Christmas music. Oh, and did we mention it’s totally free, and you can either drive or walk through the show?

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The town of San Saba may only be home to just over 3,000 people, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in holiday spirit.

Each year, beginning on Thanksgiving night and lasting until early January, Mill Pond Park comes alive with over a million lights synchronized to classic Christmas songs.

All 30 acres of the waterfront park are set aglow, promising to enchant kids from one to ninety-two.

You'll see a variety of themed displays, including a grove of dancing Christmas trees and a larger-than-life Texas flag.

Either walk or drive through the show - or come back on two separate nights to experience it both ways!

The lights are on from dusk until 10 p.m. nightly, and it's completely free to visit.

Address: 110 Thomas Stewart Drive, San Saba, TX 76877.

The lights are on through January 6, 2022. Click here to learn more about the display.

Have you ever seen the Dancing Lights at Mill Pond Park? If so, we’d love to hear what you thought of it. Tell us in the comments! For more of the best Christmas lights in Texas, check out our previous article.

Address: Mill Pond Park, San Saba, TX, 110 Thomas Stewart Dr, San Saba, TX 76877, USA