Dahlin, Sabres end seven-game skid with win against Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-0) came back to beat the New York Rangers (19-7-4) in a shootout, 3-2, on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Former New York Ranger Brett Howden, opened the scoring on his former team 6:49 into the first frame to give Vegas an early lead, 1-0. Mika Zibanejad tied the game at 1-1 for the Rangers 17 seconds into the second period before Chris Kreider put the Rangers up 2-1 with a power-play goal. With about five minutes left in the third period, Dylan Coghlan scored to tie the game at 2-2. The teams played a back-and-forth overtime but both Laurent Brossoit and Alexandar Georgiev closed the door to bring it to a shootout. Jonathan Marchessault recorded the only goal in the shootout to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 win.

