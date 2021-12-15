ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlin, Sabres end seven-game skid with win against Jets

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG -- Rasmus Dahlin scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres, who won for the first time in eight games, 4-2 against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Dahlin] is a great player and he's going to make more plays than he's going to give the other team," Sabres...

NHL

Sabres rally twice in shootout win against Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mark Pysyk scored in the third period to help the Buffalo Sabres rally for a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Pysyk tied it 2-2 when he one-timed a pass from Vinnie Hinostroza at 12:03. Dylan Cozens scored and...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Penguins visit Devils, seeking seventh straight win

Lowry tries for first victory as Jets coach; resilience powering Golden Knights. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Sunday. Penguins go for seventh straight win. The...
NHL
NHL

Carter's OT Winner Extends Win Streak to Six Games

The Penguins earned their season-high sixth straight win with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. The Penguins are at their best when they start fast. Entering tonight, they held a 14-1 record when scoring first. And tonight was a great example of this. In fact, it might have been their best start to a game this season.
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs games postponed; Keefe, Campbell added to COVID protocol

Will not play Saturday or Sunday, up to seven players sidelined. Sheldon Keefe and Jack Campbell were added to the NHL COVID-19 protocol by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after they had two games postponed earlier in the day. Toronto's game at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday was postponed,...
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Edge Out Rangers in 3-2 Shootout Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-0) came back to beat the New York Rangers (19-7-4) in a shootout, 3-2, on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Former New York Ranger Brett Howden, opened the scoring on his former team 6:49 into the first frame to give Vegas an early lead, 1-0. Mika Zibanejad tied the game at 1-1 for the Rangers 17 seconds into the second period before Chris Kreider put the Rangers up 2-1 with a power-play goal. With about five minutes left in the third period, Dylan Coghlan scored to tie the game at 2-2. The teams played a back-and-forth overtime but both Laurent Brossoit and Alexandar Georgiev closed the door to bring it to a shootout. Jonathan Marchessault recorded the only goal in the shootout to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 win.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Oshie placed in COVID-19 protocol by Capitals

Blue Jackets cancel practice after Jenner, Roslovic, Carlsson enter; Farabee returns to Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Washington Capitals. Forward T.J. Oshie was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol and won't play for the Capitals against the...
NHL
NHL

Leaman sees chemistry as key to U.S. winning World Junior Championship

Coach discusses what he learned from 2021 tournament, repeat chances in Q&A with NHL.com. Nate Leaman, who will coach the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, believes the team that creates the best chemistry is the one that will skate away as the winner. He saw how...
NHL
NHL

Klingberg, Stars end five-game skid with OT victory against Blackhawks

DALLAS -- John Klingberg scored his first goal of the season on a power play at 2:13 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Klingberg, who went 22 games without a goal,...
NHL
NHL

Lowry ready for debut as Jets interim head coach

WINNIPEG - Dave Lowry has played in 1,084 National Hockey League games but tonight, he'll be a head coach at the NHL level for the first time. Lowry had been the assistant coach of the Winnipeg Jets since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, but that title changed Friday morning following the resignation of Paul Maurice as the team's head coach.
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Sabres 3, Wild 2 (SO)

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 3-2 shootout loss against the Buffalo Sabres at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday night:. The Wild had morning skates on Tuesday and Thursday, but had not spent meaningful time on the ice prior to Thursday evening's contest since Sunday night's game in Las Vegas.
NHL
NHL

Sabres goalie Subban surprises everyone, even himself, with amazing save

Veteran says he was 'fortunate' to make incredible stop on Penguins forward Rodrigues. Malcolm Subban makes a miraculous stop as he slides across the crease with his glove behind him that pulls the puck off the goal line's plane. 00:52 •. Count Malcolm Subban among the people who had no...
NHL
NHL

Malkin getting closer to return with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin took limited contact with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for the first time since having knee surgery June 4. The center had practiced in a white, no-contact jersey since first joining the Penguins for a morning skate in Calgary on Nov. 29. At the start of training camp, general manager Ron Hextall said Malkin would miss at least the first two months of the regular season, which started Oct. 12.
NHL
NHL

Unmasked: Fleury of Blackhawks among wood stick holdouts

Elliott of Lightning, Tokarski of Sabres only other goalies not using composite model. NHL goalies have been catching up to forwards and defensemen for the past five seasons when it comes to the widespread adoption of composite sticks. The problem is, the wood stick holdouts can't find their old favorites.
NHL
NHL

Dumba surprises Minnesota girls youth team with tickets to Winter Classic

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba presented one local girl's youth hockey team with an early holiday gift on Friday at TRIA Rink. Dumba, who was awarded the 2020 King Clancy Trophy for his efforts in diversity and inclusion in hockey, surprised MN Unbounded, a team comprised of 10U and 12U girls of color, with tickets to the 2022 Discover Winter Classic at Target Field on Jan. 1.
The Associated Press

Oilers end 6-game skid with 5-2 win over Blue Jackets

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a six-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. “This was big for us, we needed this win,” Puljujarvi said. “We need to keep building on...
NHL
NHL

Sunday's Game Against Toronto Postponed

The NHL has announced additional postponed games related to COVID-19 safety measures, including Sunday's Kraken home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. A makeup date for the Toronto-Seattle contest is yet to be determined. For any fans who have tickets for Sunday's Dec. 19 game, the tickets will be valid...
NHL
NHL

Fitzgerald, Subban have memorable outings in SO loss to Pittsburgh

Malcolm Subban made a career-high 45 saves against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, one of which left the hockey world collectively asking: What just happened?. Count Subban among the many who were wondering how he managed to stop an Evan Rodrigues shot that found its way behind his back but not past the goal line. The goaltender contorted his left arm - opposite the shooter - behind his body as if he had a slinky for a shoulder.
NHL
NHL

Tomasino discusses Predators, rookie season in sit-down with NHL.com

Forward also weighs in on 'unique' jerseys for Stadium Series game against Lightning. NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with…" runs each Sunday. We talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This edition features Nashville Predators forward Philip Tomasino.
NHL
NHL

NHL, NHLPA announce enhanced COVID-19 measures

NEW YORK/TORONTO - - The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) announced today the immediate adoption of enhanced COVID-19 measures given the emergence of the Omicron variant and recent increase in positive test results. These enhanced measures will remain in effect through the Holiday season and the New Year, and will be re-evaluated no later than Jan. 7, 2022, by the NHL and the NHLPA.
NHL

