This weekend was one of the best weekends for sports in the Shreveport and Bossier City area in a long time. There were two Shreveport Mudbugs hockey games on Thursday and Friday nights, two big wins for the Bugs. On Saturday it was the 2021 Independence Bowl, which featured the highest ranked team to ever play in the bowl, the 13th ranked BYU Cougars. To cap off Saturday night, the undefeated and nationally ranked LSU men's basketball team took on Louisiana Tech in Bossier City.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO