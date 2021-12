‘Latinx’ is not effective with Hispanic voters | Another voice, Dec. 9. It has not ceased to surprise me how unnecessarily challenging it has been to use an appropriate term to describe those who are from a Latin culture. In Spanish, anything pertaining to Latin culture or background (which, by the way, originates in the Roman Empire and its actual Latin language) is described as either “latino” or “latina,” not capitalized, because demonyms are not capitalized in Spanish. The gender distinction is a basic Romance language characteristic, not used only to distinguish male or female, but also objects or concepts, that by convention are assigned a gender — for example, “musica latina” (Latin music ) or “sabor latino” (Latin flavor). In English, such a distinction does not exist.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO