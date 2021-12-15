ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Meet ‘Adran’, A Humanoid That Grins & Winks Like A Real, Drunk Uncle At Parties

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, that’s not a disembodied human head. That’s ‘Adran’ the humanoid robot, who has about the same expressive range as a person who’s had too many drinks. Just as you thought UK robotics firm Engineered Arts had achieved the most humanlike facial expressions with its gender-neutral ‘Ameca’ bot, it’s also demonstrated...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy