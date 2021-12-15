ParentsCare: Positive discipline starts with the positive!

Positive Alignment will be an all day, all ages, and nothing but good vibes event on Sunday, December 12th at Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas, TX. This will be the perfect event to let loose, embrace community, open your heart, and get your dance on. This event is for everyone, every shape, size, color or anything else you may define yourself as. We are love. We are togetherness. Leave any of life's struggles at the door and be free for the day. Kids are encouraged to attend! Parents should embrace the opportunity to expose your children to life experiences. This will be a safe zone to dance and explore with your little ones. Tell your neighbor, your friends, or even the person in line with you at the grocery store. Positive Alignment is an event that can't be missed and will be the ultimate way to ease into the holiday season.
