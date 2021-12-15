ParentsCare: Positive discipline starts with the positive!

This is the time of year when we display our nativity sets and it’s common to see depictions on the front of Christmas cards that have Mary and Joseph in a stable with the baby Jesus who is lying in a feeding trough commonly referred to as a manger. The word nativity comes from the Latin term, which simply means born. Technically, we’ve all experienced a nativity, but in today’s world, the term is primarily used in connection with the birth of Jesus Christ the Redeemer. We also hear the word incarnation at this time of year and within the Christian faith, this is referring to the Son of God and how He willingly came down from heaven and took on the human form of a man to save us from our sin. He is Emmanuel which means “God with us” as His mission was to rescue and restore us and because of His sacrifice we can now have an eternal relationship with Him.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO