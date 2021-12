No, that’s not a disembodied human head. That’s ‘Adran’ the humanoid robot, who has about the same expressive range as a person who’s had too many drinks. Just as you thought UK robotics firm Engineered Arts had achieved the most humanlike facial expressions with its gender-neutral ‘Ameca’ bot, it’s also demonstrated an android with natural-looking skin and teeth. A recent video shows Adran in a motion test—it wakes up, stretches its facial muscles, then smiles at the camera and winks, before gingerly going back into a slumber.

ENGINEERING ・ 6 DAYS AGO