Miami, FL

Miami: The Bitcoin City with Mayor Francis Suarez

cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did...

cryptonews.com

insidebitcoins.com

Miami mayor says Bitcoin is anti-communist and promotes democracy

The pro-Bitcoin mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, has once again shown his unwavering support for the primary cryptocurrency. In his latest remarks, Suarez alluded that Bitcoin can get rid of communism by empowering society to be part of the financial network. Suarez further noted that Bitcoin was one of the...
BUSINESS
editorials24.com

Eric Adams is taking advice from Miami’s mayor on Twitter and crypto

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams is looking to raise his Twitter game — and has turned to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for help, On The Money has learned. Adams, who is slated to take the helm of New York City on Jan. 1, doesn’t manage his own Twitter account, and barely knows how to tweet despite racking up 74,500 followers as of Monday, according to sources close to the situation.
MIAMI, FL
u.today

Mayor of Cool Valley, Missouri, to Mine Bitcoin for Town's Citizens

The mayor of a small town in the state of Missouri told his Twitter subscribers that he is going to mine Bitcoin and give it out to the town's residents. Jayson Stewart is a widely-known crypto and Bitcoin supporter who has previously stated that he is going to "airdrop" $1,000 worth of Bitcoin to citizens of the small town.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Miami

Hold the Pork: Miami-Dade Mayor to Pardon Pigs Ahead of Noche Buena

We have all heard of the presidential pardoning of the turkey for Thanksgiving, but have you heard of the pig pardoning ceremony in Miami for Noche Buena?. Every year, families from different Latin countries prepare their traditional pig roasts in what is commonly known as a "caja china" -- an ingenious roasting box that uses charcoal to roast and crisp up the pig for Christmas Eve dinner.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Omicron variant found in Miami-Dade, mayor’s office reports

The first case of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported in Miami-Dade on Friday, bringing to three the total of known cases of the latest coronavirus strain in Florida. The other two omicron cases in Florida were confirmed earlier in the week in Tampa Bay and St....
MIAMI, FL
Law.com

Miami Federal Jury Awards Plaintiff $100M in Dispute Over $50B in Bitcoin

After nearly two weeks of deliberation, a Miami federal jury has ruled in favor of the plaintiff but limited the award to a fraction of a $50 billion cryptocurrency dispute. The jury awarded $100 million in intellectual property rights to a joint venture between Craig Wright and the estate of Dave Kleiman, known as W&K Information Defense Research LLC. Kleiman is a computer forensics expert whose surviving brother, Ira, filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida.
MIAMI, FL
CNBC

Miami jury rules in favor of Craig Wright, who claimed to invent bitcoin

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright prevailed in a Miami civil case that pitted him against the family of his late business partner and computer forensics expert, David Kleiman. At stake was half of both the 1.1 million bitcoin mined and held by Satoshi, a cache currently worth around $54 billion.
MIAMI, FL

