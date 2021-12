Gold has two very strong, but contradictory price actions signals on the monthly chart. There are two simultaneous Harami inside bar fans break patterns. See here:. Gold also has some excellent seasonal around the turn of the year. Starting from December 20 - February 20 gold has risen 13 times in the last 15 years. That’s nearly a 90% strike rate. So, these seasonals are very strong and largely based around physical demand at this time of year. Check out the strong seasonals here where you can search the pattern in more detail.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO