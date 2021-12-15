ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Biden can lower energy costs

By Editorials
Union Leader
 6 days ago

To the Editor: Biden inherited an energy policy on January 20th, from the former Administration, that made America energy independent from Middle East oil for the first time in 50 years. Eleven months ago, gasoline was $1.90/gal and a barrel of oil in the world futures market was $52/barrel....

AFP

Biden raises car gas mileage standards to fight climate change

President Joe Biden is raising mileage standards for cars and trucks sold in the United States in a bid to limit emissions, as the spending bill he counted on to fund the fight against climate change appears to be on life support. - Shifting standards - In contrast with Trump, Biden has made fighting climate change a priority for his administration, and was counting on BBB's passage to pay for expansive programs aimed at doing that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Oil Drilling#Oil And Gas#Administration#Americans#Congressional Delegation
The Conversation U.S.

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices

One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview that he couldn’t support the bill in its current form because of the impact he says it would have on increasing consumer prices and the national debt. The decision effectively killed one of Biden’s top economic priorities. The Senate had been considering the roughly US$2 trillion bill passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Coal miner’s union calls on Manchin to reverse stance on Build Back Better

The union of coal miners in the US has asked Senator Joe Manchin to reconsider his opposition to Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion climate and social spending bill.Mr Manchin revealed on Sunday that he won’t be backing the president’s Build Back Better Act social spending plan. In an interview, he said: “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t.”He told Fox News Sunday guest host Bret Baier: “I’ve tried everything possible. I can’t get there.”The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), which represents West Virginia coal miners as well, said that the bill contained important measures...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

EPA announces tighter fuel economy standards for cars and trucks

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced new fuel economy standards to promote President Biden's goal of reducing the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. The transportation sector is the biggest emitter in the country of heat-trapping pollution, which stokes climate change. The EPA's new rules reverse a much weaker Trump-era regulation for automakers to improve their cars' and light-duty trucks' fuel economy.
ECONOMY
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Senate Bill 103 Will Lead to Higher Energy Costs

On Friday, December 17, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 103 into law. This will have negative impacts on Michigan ratepayers for years to come. The legislation, which gives large monopoly transmission companies like ITC Michigan and American Transmission Company the “right of first refusal,” will contribute to even higher energy costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Calls for 'reasoned debate' over oil and gas future

Business leaders have written a joint open letter to party leaders calling for a "reasoned debate" over the future of oil and gas in the UK. The call comes after plans for the controversial Cambo Oil field off Shetland were put on hold. The letter says any statements calling for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Culpeper Star Exponent

COMMENTARY: Youngkin will lower cost of living, strengthen state energy production

Last week Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announced a much-needed new policy for Virginia—the withdrawal of the commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. As Governor-Elect Youngkin explained, “I promised to lower the cost of living in Virginia, and this is just the beginning.”. Over the next four years, RGGI...
ECONOMY
Reading Eagle

Letter: America cannot endure three more years of Biden

Americans should not have to suffer for another three years for the lies, incompetence and failures of this administration. The trillion-dollar Build Back Better (Broke) bill will finish the job initiated by this administration of dealing a deadly blow to America. Check out the views of some of our leaders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iea.org

The cost of capital in clean energy transitions

Putting the world on a path to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 requires a substantial increase of capital-intensive clean energy assets – such as wind, solar PV, electric vehicles and hydrogen electrolysers – which have relatively high upfront investment costs and lower operating and fuel expenditures over time. In the IEA Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE), we estimate that around 70% of clean energy investment over the next decade will need to be carried out by private developers, consumers and financiers. Rapidly increasing investment in clean technologies also depends on enhancing access to low-cost financing, particularly in emerging and developing economies. While clean energy transitions rely on much higher levels of both equity and debt, capital structures also hinge on the widespread mobilisation of low-cost debt, e.g. for new capital-intensive, utility-scale solar projects supported by long-term power purchase agreements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Dominion Energy Virginia Customers Can Save Energy, Lower Bills with Energy Conservation Programs

As winter begins, Dominion Energy Virginia customers can make their homes and businesses more energy efficient and help save money on their electric bills with more than 20 energy conservation programs ranging from rebates on smart thermostats to energy efficient lighting upgrades. Through the variety of programs available to customers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
leader-call.com

COLUMN: The true cost of Biden’s agenda

President Joe Biden and Capitol Hill Democrats are racing to pass their massive social spending bill, known as Build Back Better, before Christmas. Maybe they’ll succeed, and maybe they won’t — a lot depends on whether Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin hops on board. But no one should have any illusions about what BBB, the final piece in the Democrats’ COVID-year spending orgy, costs. After a lot of deceptive claims from Democrats, we finally have an answer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

