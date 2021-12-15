Letter: Biden can lower energy costs

Putting the world on a path to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 requires a substantial increase of capital-intensive clean energy assets – such as wind, solar PV, electric vehicles and hydrogen electrolysers – which have relatively high upfront investment costs and lower operating and fuel expenditures over time. In the IEA Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE), we estimate that around 70% of clean energy investment over the next decade will need to be carried out by private developers, consumers and financiers. Rapidly increasing investment in clean technologies also depends on enhancing access to low-cost financing, particularly in emerging and developing economies. While clean energy transitions rely on much higher levels of both equity and debt, capital structures also hinge on the widespread mobilisation of low-cost debt, e.g. for new capital-intensive, utility-scale solar projects supported by long-term power purchase agreements.
