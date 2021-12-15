Letter: Biden can lower energy costs

One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview that he couldn’t support the bill in its current form because of the impact he says it would have on increasing consumer prices and the national debt. The decision effectively killed one of Biden’s top economic priorities. The Senate had been considering the roughly US$2 trillion bill passed...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO