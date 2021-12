Mayor Michael B. Hancock celebrated 16 projects during the 2021 Mayor’s Design Awards ceremony earlier this month at the Studio Loft of the Denver Performing Arts Complex. “Equity, sustainability and the health of our residents and neighborhoods have been at the forefront of what we do for a long time,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “You can see these values play out in the sixteen winning projects. Any city would be proud to have even a fraction of them open under normal circumstances. The fact that Denver is home to all sixteen speaks to our resilience and to our willingness to come together and collaborate, even when times are tough.”

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO