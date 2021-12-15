Letter: Direct assault on freedom

To the Editor: This last week our country’s COVID-19 death toll exceeded 800,000, and could reach one million this winter. Currently, COVID has claimed 1 out of every 100 seniors over the age of 65. From another perspective, the costliest war in U.S. history was the Civil War where over 620,000 died. The total number of U.S. deaths in all other wars (WWII, WW I, Vietnam War, Korean War, Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, Iraq-Afghanistan, Spanish-American, and the Gulf War), amounts to 684,253. These were patriotic Americans who gave their lives to protect our way of life. We have honored them with memorials and have set aside a national holiday so that our nation will never forget.
