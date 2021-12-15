Letter: Direct assault on freedom

I read, with some disdain, your op-ed in The Forum this morning, and it affected me negatively. Therefore, I need to send a mild rebuttal to your arrogant directive. Your figure of 30% of our nation being non-vaccinated must be an estimate, but your calling them “unpatriotic, selfish, and dangerous” is extremely agonizing, and narcissistic. Just who named you czar, in charge of U.S. healthcare? And, are you sure people are being thrown out on the streets, untreated, because of an over abundance of COVID patients using ICU beds? I believe you should show sources of information, rather than regurgitation of opinion. Using statistics from “one large local health center” does not make scientific facts, but rather administrative opining. And calling U.S.citizens “vectors and reservoirs of disease” is extremely arrogant and akin to racism.

FARGO, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO