Politics

Letter: Direct assault on freedom

By Editorials
Union Leader
 6 days ago

To the Editor: I am struck with the irony that “Live Free or Die” NH has approved a bill that is a direct assault on freedom. In the spirit of “the truth shall set you free” — it seems that NH would embrace learning that includes the difficult...

Daily Freeman

Letter: When Constitutional freedoms collide

American history is defined by freedom. The U.S. Constitution was written several years after the colonies’ Declaration of Independence from Britain. Several years of deliberation and thoughtful discussion after 1776 resulted in the written document of the Constitution. All the privileges were given to white men who owned property and excluded all women, including Martha Washington and Abigail Adams, and all four million black slaves, of any constitutional protection or voting rights.
KINGSTON, NY
Freedom Requires “Laws,” Not “Legislation”

Free societies should be governed by “laws,” not “legislation”. Laws are norms of just conduct that evolve spontaneously over time by the members of society. Legislation is top-down, man-made rules often arbitrarily designed to benefit some at the expense of others. American Founding Father and second U.S. President John Adams...
POLITICS
pacificsun.com

Letters to the Editor—Right to Life, Freedom to Vote

Other than for my post-high school education, I have been a resident of Marin County since 1962. Politicians are currently trying to modify voting maps for advantages in elections; this is gerrymandering and SHOULD NOT BE LEGAL, as it alters the outcome of the elections, thereby preventing the voice of our people from being heard and, consequently, damaging some of the most important aspects of our democracy!
MARIN COUNTY, CA
VTDigger

Freedom of speech

In his commentary Dec. 5, Bill Schubart writes: “Conservatives love to invoke the ‘framers.’ But the free speech these enlightenment figures celebrated and embedded in law was not by its nature anonymous.”. This is not true. The Federalist Papers were written anonymously. So were the writings of...
POLITICS
INFORUM

Letter: A rebuttal to Zaleski's arrogant vaccine directive

I read, with some disdain, your op-ed in The Forum this morning, and it affected me negatively. Therefore, I need to send a mild rebuttal to your arrogant directive. Your figure of 30% of our nation being non-vaccinated must be an estimate, but your calling them “unpatriotic, selfish, and dangerous” is extremely agonizing, and narcissistic. Just who named you czar, in charge of U.S. healthcare? And, are you sure people are being thrown out on the streets, untreated, because of an over abundance of COVID patients using ICU beds? I believe you should show sources of information, rather than regurgitation of opinion. Using statistics from “one large local health center” does not make scientific facts, but rather administrative opining. And calling U.S.citizens “vectors and reservoirs of disease” is extremely arrogant and akin to racism.
FARGO, ND
FOX 43

Pennsylvanians rally for medical freedom

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With signs in hand and strong opinions, dozens gathered on the Capitol steps calling for freedom regarding wearing masks, getting vaccinated and the type of medicines they should use for treating COVID-19. "There should be no mandates, this is our bodies, this is our choice to make a decision about what we want to put in it," said one woman.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Law prof suggests rewrites of First and Second Amendments that do not mention free press or bearing arms

A professor at the University of Miami School of Law has penned a proposal for a "redo" of the First and Second Amendments in a Boston Globe op-ed. Mary Anne Franks, the Michael R. Klein Distinguished Scholar Chair at the university, wrote that the first two amendments, which include the rights to free speech, religion and bearing arms, "inspire religious-like fervor in many Americans" and that both are "deeply flawed in their respective conceptualizations."
LAW
nny360.com

Faces of Freedom

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese military. This resulted in the United States entering World War II. Here is a tiny sampling of the numerous men and women from Northern New York who served in various capacities to preserve freedom around the world. Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, there are about 240,000 still alive. We honor their dedication to our country and the sacrifices that they and their families made to defeat tyranny.
MILITARY
Union Leader

Letter: Who have we become?

To the Editor: This last week our country’s COVID-19 death toll exceeded 800,000, and could reach one million this winter. Currently, COVID has claimed 1 out of every 100 seniors over the age of 65. From another perspective, the costliest war in U.S. history was the Civil War where over 620,000 died. The total number of U.S. deaths in all other wars (WWII, WW I, Vietnam War, Korean War, Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, Iraq-Afghanistan, Spanish-American, and the Gulf War), amounts to 684,253. These were patriotic Americans who gave their lives to protect our way of life. We have honored them with memorials and have set aside a national holiday so that our nation will never forget.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Texas pastor says sorry after video in church shows congregation chanting ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’

The pastor of a church in San Antonio, Texas, has apologised after a video of his congregants chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — a slogan intended to insult US president Joe Biden — went viral on social media. The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a NASCAR race in October.Videos from the “ReAwaken America” event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio earlier this month showed people chanting the slogan, and cheering and clapping along as someone from the state led the audience. Donald Trump ally Michael Flynn was...
RELIGION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR

