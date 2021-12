LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An El Paso man who was wanted for a 2016 murder in Houston was arrested in Lubbock on Monday. Jacob Hoover, 26, is accused of throwing a woman named Shelby Bustamante out of a pickup on the I-45 flyover in Houston. Court records show Hoover was suspected of being intoxicated and got into a fight with the victim. He is then accused of pushing her out of the truck and running her over.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO