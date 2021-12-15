ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'The Voice' crowns Season 21 winners

By Sandra Gonzalez
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The Voice" doesn't have just one new champ; it has...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 net worth may come as a shock to fans. While she no longer has the pop career she once had, she’s still making money to this day. Kelly is best known as the winner of Season 1 of American Idol. However, she’s been able to secure her own bag thanks to her successful television career.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
TVLine

The Voice: Well, Duh — Obviously, Season 21's Winner Is Going to Be…

Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save during Tuesday’s Semi-Finals Results Show. At least she did, in fact, win the Instant Save. Could the powerhouse win the whole shebang, though? Deserving as she is, it’s doubtful. Just ask Rose Short (Season 17), Kennedy Holmes (Season 15), Kyla Jade (Season 14)… Need I go...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom Pen Emotional Letter To Fans After Season 21 Finale

After their big win, Girl Named Tom thank their fans for their support in a sweet letter. The trio just made “The Voice” history. The results are in, and Girl Named Tom is your Season 21 winner of “The Voice.” I myself am really excited about this news, especially after watching each of their performances this season. They are the very first trio (and siblings, for that matter) to win the singing competition. This also gives Kelly Clarkson her fourth win as their coach.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice crowns season 21's champ in jam-packed finale

It's time for The Voice to crown another winner! The long-running singing competition's twenty-first season will end with a jam-packed episode of musical performances. With new superstar coach Ariana Grande's singers out of the running, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are still in it. Will Team Blake's Paris Winningham or Wendy Moten be named the champ? Do you think Girl Named Tom or Hailey Mia from Team Kelly will take the top prize? Or will Team Legend's Jershika Maple take home the title? We're about to find out. Along with a winner being declared, get ready for performances from Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly, and Keke Palmer! —Alamin Yohannes.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Marshmello
Person
John Legend
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor crowns a winner after a season of wild twists and turns

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Netflix is here to sell you more dreams — or at the very least, more highly bingeable reality television. Real estate reality series Selling Tampa is set to take viewers inside the glamorous world of luxury waterfront property on Florida's Suncoast. Produced by Adam DiVello (the mastermind behind Laguna Beach and The Hills), Selling Tampa is a spin-off of the popular docusoap Selling Sunset, which focuses on Hollywood Hills brokerage the Oppenheim Group and all the drama between the brokers that comes along with it. The Floridian version of the show features Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, who has big plans to grow her brokerage in the booming Tampa real estate market. With fierce brokers and homes just as fabulous, we imagine the Tampa-based series will be bringing in big name viewers in no time. Get ready for glamor — and gators. —Ruth Kinane.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Season 18 Finale & ‘ATFR’ Not Airing As Scheduled?!

Bachelorette Season 18 finale and After the Final Rose not airing as scheduled?! Keep reading for all the details on the possible schedule shake-up. Michelle Young’s journey to love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette is close to the end. During the season finale, she will hand out her final rose to either Brandon Jones or Nayte Olukoya. She’s hopeful that the final man standing will drop to his knees to propose.
TV SHOWS
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Reality Tv#The Jonas Brothers#Twitter#Girlnamedtom#Cnn Com
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

779K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy