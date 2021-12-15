ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -British consumer price inflation surged to its highest in more than 10 years in November, jumping to 5.1% from October’s 4.2%, in news likely to unsettle the Bank of England as it considers whether to raise interest rates on Thursday. Price pressure from a broad range...

