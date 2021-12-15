ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNF Duel Trailer Showcases the Vanguard

Cover picture for the articleNexon’s DNF Duel has received yet another new trailer unveiling yet another new character for the roster. Known as the “cursed one,” the Vanguard stands on the frontline of battle, using his Demonic Lance to...

