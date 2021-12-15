Napa Police Release Body Cam Video of Deadly Shooting
The Napa Police Department is releasing portions of body cam video of an incident in October that ended with an officer shooting and the death of a man....www.nbcbayarea.com
The Napa Police Department is releasing portions of body cam video of an incident in October that ended with an officer shooting and the death of a man....www.nbcbayarea.com
Thank you for your bravery and keeping us safe, officers! Never let democrats stop you from doing your job! Keep up the good work!
Comments / 5