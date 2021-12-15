Billie Eilish 'cried every day' with nerves before Saturday Night Live

Local singer-songwriter and cinematographer Scott Wilson says he was taken by surprise when Saturday Night Live recently did a parody version of Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis” video in a musical sketch called “Walking in Staten” starring Cohn along with Pete Davidson and Method Man. “I saw [the SNL spoof] this morning without any notice,” says Wilson, who edited Cohn’s original “Walking in Memphis” video. “Somewhat of a shockingly pleasant surprise. Looks like it’s getting a lot of press, from what I can tell. It’s on the front page of rollingstone.com for example, among many other websites. The editing and cinematography style are very similar to the original video, which brought Marc Cohn to the public’s attention in 1991 when it was originally released. It hit number 13 on the Billboard charts, according to one of the articles I read this morning.”

