Billie Eilish 'cried every day' with nerves before Saturday Night Live

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish "cried every single day" for a week before hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. The 19-year-old singer was the guest presenter on last weekend's edition of the comedy sketch show and she admitted she was terrified for days leading up to the high profile TV appearance. She admitted: "Preparing...

Billie Eilish
Howard Stern
