Celebrity couples love nothing more than showing off their relationship while simultaneously taking in some sports entertainment in court side seats at a basketball game. And when the Boston Celtics are in Tinsel Town, you know Ben Affleck will be there to root on his hometown team with girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez by his side. On Tuesday, the newly-appointed private couple went on a date at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to watch the Celtics take on the Lakers. While Affleck rooted on his team, Lopez took the opportunity to put in some time as the global face of Coach.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO