Around 3,000 homes and properties remain without power in the wake of Storm Barra The storm battered parts of the island across Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving thousands without power, closing schools and causing considerable damage.ESB said that as of 5.40pm on Thursday, around 3,000 customers remain without power, with Kerry Sligo and Leitrim worst affected.A spokesperson said: “ESB Networks has moved crews from less impacted areas of the country today to assist colleagues in the most severely impacted areas to reconnect customers as fast as they safely can.“Crews will continue to work into the night doing everything they can...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO