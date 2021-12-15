ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

O.J. Simpson now ‘a completely free man’ after being discharged from parole in Nevada

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1tP3_0dNEJrtj00
O.J. Simpson appears via video from Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., at a July 2017 parole hearing. Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal/AP/Pool/File

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man.

The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good-behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas.

Simpson declined an immediate interview, LaVergne said, and the attorney declined to talk about Simpson’s future plans, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.

Simpson had told parole officials before his Oct. 1, 2017, release from prison that he planned to move to Florida.

He instead moved to a gated community in Las Vegas, where he plays golf and frequently takes to Twitter to offer opinions about college and pro sports, especially football.

“Life is fine,” he told the Associated Press during a June 2019 interview.

Simpson’s saga makes him, in the words of one of his Las Vegas trial lawyers, one of the most famous people on the planet.

He grew up in public housing in San Francisco, attended the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s best player in 1968. He became an NFL Hall of Famer and the first running back to gain 2,000 yards in a season with the Buffalo Bills in 1973. He acted in movies and served as a rent-a-car company pitchman and a football commentator.

In what became known as “The Trial of the Century,” he was acquitted in 1995 of the double slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The trial was the focus of gavel-to-gavel TV coverage, with Simpson represented by a legal “Dream Team” that included the late Johnnie Cochran Jr. and F. Lee Bailey.

In a separate case more than a decade later, Simpson was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas and sentenced to prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers in a cramped room at an off-strip Las Vegas casino hotel.

Simpson insisted he only wanted to retrieve personal mementoes and items stolen from him following his acquittal in the double killings.

He had been found liable for the deaths in 1997 by a California civil court jury that ordered him to pay $33.5 million to victims’ families.

Simpson served nine years in a Nevada prison for armed robbery.

His original parole discharge date was Sept. 29, 2022. By last summer, that date had been moved up for good behavior to Feb. 9. The Nevada Board of Parole majority that ultimately granted his early discharge after a Nov. 30 hearing cut his term by about three more months for good behavior.

While on parole, in 2019, Simpson sued a Las Vegas Strip resort that banned him two years earlier. He alleged unnamed employees defamed him by telling a celebrity news site he had been drunk, disruptive and unruly.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas argued Simpson couldn’t be defamed because his reputation was already tarnished by his criminal and civil trials, and by his conviction and imprisonment in Nevada.

The two sides reached a March 31 out-of-court settlement for terms that neither disclosed.

LaVergne said in June that Simpson also would continue to fight court orders that he owes at least $60 million in judgments stemming from the 1994 killings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

California sues Walmart over illegal dumping of hazardous waste

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Retail giant Walmart illegally dumps more than 1 million batteries, aerosol cans of insect killer and other products, toxic cleaning supplies, electronic waste, latex paints and other hazardous waste into California landfills each year, state prosecutors alleged Monday in a lawsuit that the company labeled “unjustified.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
MarketWatch

Data suggest boosters are essential to avoid omicron infection, and Fauci says the best way to protect kids is to make sure adults around them are fully vaccinated

Early data suggests that only the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech and Moderna, bolstered by a booster shot, are effective against infection with the new omicron variant, with other vaccines such as AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's failing to offer enough protection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
F. Lee Bailey
Person
Ronald Goldman
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
MarketWatch

U.S. to make 20,000 additional H-2B seasonal-worker visas available

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will make an additional 20,000 H-2B seasonal guest-worker visas available to employers ahead of the winter hiring season, the Department of Homeland Security said. The visas are being made available in addition to 33,000 visas already set aside for seasonal employers, such as landscapers,...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Guns#Ap#Nevada State Police#The Associated Press#The Buffalo Bills
MarketWatch

Biden’s EPA targets emissions with higher fuel standards as fate of climate-focused Build Back Better uncertain

The Biden administration has announced the strongest rules yet for vehicle fuel efficiency, a step meant to slow polluting emissions that emerges just as the White House digs in to preserve threatened spending legislation loaded with climate-change proposals. The Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule Monday would raise mileage standards for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Does Louis C.K. deserve a second chance? The comedian is on the comeback trail years after a sexual-misconduct scandal

Louis C.K. is testing the limits of cancel culture. But the question remains as to whether his career will ever truly get back on track. The veteran comedian, who acknowledged his sexual misconduct after a 2017 New York Times story chronicled situations involving numerous women, is continuing to mount a comeback. Most notably, he’s released a new comedy special, with the taunting title “Sorry,” that’s available to stream for $10 through his website. He announced the special with an advertisement this past weekend on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” a show he has hosted on multiple occasions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
MarketWatch

Does meditation make you bad with money?

Mindfulness meditation might be good for your well-being, but the process of non-judgmentally focusing on the present instead of, say, the future as most long-term investors are encouraged to do, could be bad for your wealth. Or at least so say the authors of a new research report, Being Present:...
YOGA
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy