When last we saw the #14 Iowa women's basketball team on the court, they were dropping a 77-70 heartbreaker to Iowa State in Ames. They had 10 days to stew over that defeat before finally taking the court again tonight, at home against Central Florida. The Knights didn't make it easy on Iowa -- the game was tied at halftime and they stayed naggingly close to Iowa in the fourth quarter. But the Hawkeyes eventually did enough to earn a 69-61 win and improve to 6-2 on the season.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO